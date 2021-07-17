Deepika wowed us as Mastani, but viewers can now watch the untold story of Bundelkhand's Warrior King and her father - Chhatrasal, on MX Player

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Five years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came out with his magnum opus Bajirao Mastani, starring Deepika Padukone as the fearless and beautiful Mastani, while Ranveer Singh ruled the screens as Peshwa Bajirao. Deepika Padukone not only awed us with her resilience and grace as Mastani in the film but also briefly touched upon being the daughter of Bundelkhand's just and kind ruler, Maharaja Chhatrasal. It is the story of this lesser-known Indian warrior that MX Player is soon bringing viewers.
Jitin Gulati, who has won praise for his roles in Neeraj Pandey's "MS Dhoni - The Untold Story", "24 (India) Season 2" and web series like 'Inside Edge' will be reprising the titular role while power packed performer Ashutosh Rana essays the formidable Aurangzeb in this historic drama. It will be interesting to know the story of our beloved Mastani's heroic father in this web series that is slated to release on 29th July, exclusively on MX Player.
