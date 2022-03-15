Delek US chooses Flutura's Cerebra for its Refinery of the Future Initiative, signs multiyear collaboration agreement

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Flutura a pioneering Industrial AI company recently deployed its suite of Industrial AI solutions Cerebra for Delek US at their Big Spring Refinery as part of the Refinery of the Future initiative.
Flutura and Delek US signed a multi-year agreement to collaborate and expand the deployment into newer functional areas across its 4 refineries and provide advanced decision-making capabilities to its operations and reliability teams.
"We looked for a partner to join us in our journey to provide our operational and management teams more actionable insights into managing our assets. We chose Flutura Cerebra because of their innovative, flexible technology and the ability to integrate with our current and future systems. The technology is being deployed initially on select critical components and will be expanded to other use cases across our Refining system," said Nithia Thaver, SVP Refining
"We are excited to be a strategic partner for Delek and enable them to achieve their vision of creating the Refinery of the Future", says Srikanth Muralidhara, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer, at Flutura, "Delek's talented engineers and Flutura's experts over the past year have collaborated and created a unique deployment model to realize high value outcomes leveraging Delek's data assets. We look forward to scaling this success together"
(https://www.flutura.com) Flutura is a pioneering Industrial AI company focused on unlocking high value operational outcomes for the Energy, Chemicals, Process Manufacturing & Heavy Engineering industries. Its industry leading platform Cerebra has advanced capabilities to integrate first principle based and machine learning based models to generate actionable business insights for reliability, production excellence, supply chain and quality functions to impact yield, uptime & sustainability outcomes for industrial facilities.
Flutura's vision is to unlock a billion dollar in outcomes for its customers and empowering 100,000 industrial engineers on leveraging data science for solving engineering problems
To learn more about Flutura, please visit (https://www.flutura.com)
(https://www.delekus.com) Delek US is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. Delek's refining segment owns and operates four inland refineries with a combined crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The refineries are located in Tyler, Texas; Big Spring, Texas; Krotz Springs, Louisiana; and El Dorado, Arkansas.
