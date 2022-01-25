Delhi-based Burger Chain, 'The Burger Club' plans to launch brand new outlets in the International Market

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/ATK): India's one of the most popular burger chains, proposes to take a giant first step towards international expansion.
The chain already has an existence of over 28 outlets across India especially in Delhi-NCR and is now planning to launch its first ever outlet in the Canada market.
Founded in 2015, burger focused chain has the fastest rollouts in the industry and is targeting to ramp up operations in the following cities - Amritsar, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow and more. Furthermore they aim to reach the 80+ mark by setting up new outlets across India by next year.
Burger club embarked on its journey with the purpose to make the desired target audience aware about big, juicy New Zealand-style burgers, and put together an experience of handmade patties, freshly made buns and in-house sauces and now wants to do the same for international customer base.
In addition to Canada, they will be launching their outlets consecutively in other countries as well. Few of the locations they are considering comprises America, Taiwan, Middle East and more.
This chain of dynamic burger joints across the nation have cemented themselves as the connoisseurs of burgers in India, earning them the title of the best burger joint according to Zomato.
The Burger club wholeheartedly believes in using fresh produce in each of their burgers. Their patties are handmade and chemical-free, their sauces are all in-house blends; and they freshly bake all their buns in-house, ensuring the best quality for all ingredients going into their burgers.
The expansion will help in building a strong presence across international markets and will yield innumerable growth opportunities for the brand.
