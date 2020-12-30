Delhi Chapter of Alumni Association of Post Graduate Govt College, Sector 11, Chandigarh celebrates 'Oneness' reunion

Alumni of the PG Government College, Chandigarh-Delhi Chapter got together and celebrated 'Oneness' in a re-union over lunch at The Pavillion, DLF Golf & Country Club.

Vineet Nanda, Maninder Singh Bains, Navneet Soni, Sukhjit Dhiman, Jagseer Mann and Gulshan Rai - have been a stellar force in organizing these meets for the past few years to fulfill the objectives of the association. Amid the pandemic, an Alumni meet was organized by duly adhering to safety and social distancing norms.

The re-union witnessed the august presence of dignitaries such as Jatinder Cheema, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Bhai Baldeep Singh, Founder - Anad Foundation, Jagseer Mann, Vice President, Alumni Association, Sukhjit Dhiman, General Secretary, Alumni Association, Surinder S Rathi, Registrar-cum-OSD to Chief Justice, Delhi High Court. 'Wonderful to Meet' was the refrain heard from the distinguished Alumni.

"Our Alumni has the best of achievers across every industry and segment. A galaxy of them is in top positions in the government. Others are big achievers in their fields of endeavour. What makes me proud is the response I receive for getting the Alumni together every year," said Vineet Nanda, Founder Member of Alumni Association & President, Delhi Chapter of the Alumni Association.

With his national exposure, Vineet is a leading real estate expert and Advisor - Krisumi Corporation. Krisumi is the first Indo-Japanese real estate JV between the Fortune 500 Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and the Indian auto parts behemoth, Krishna Maruti.

"These wonderful meetings must go on. It's heart-warming to meet and stay in touch. Full marks to Vineet for organizing these lovely sessions," said KTS Tulsi, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha and senior advocate of Supreme Court.

"I was looking forward to meeting everyone but had to rush to my constituency for some important work. But I'm there with all of you in spirit. Enjoy and do fill me in," Pratap Rudy, MP, sent his greetings. Satish Golcha, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police also sent his best wishes.

"The Alumni Association was founded in 2007 with the aim of promoting the college and creating an interface between the institution, the students and the alumni. This college has given us a lot. In the last 14 years, we have been in touch with the college, and we have undertaken a lot of projects and initiatives so as to develop better infrastructure and better opportunities for students," said Maninder Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam and President Alumni Association.

"It has been enlightening to know so much about people who were in the college before and after. It seems as though we are closer than a family. It's a great place to become fertile in terms of ideas. Suddenly you feel that you belong as part of something bigger. It's a great opportunity to meet seniors and be inspired to match them or outpace them," said Bhai Baldeep Singh, Founder of Anad Foundation.

"It's a good opportunity to meet old friends from all walks of life in a place that does not have a particular agenda. It provides a platform for the interplay of ideas and a space for discussion," said Jagseer Mann, Vice President of the Alumni Association.

"A wonderful sunny afternoon, with several batches from Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, and the meet was full of laughter and banter!

The Alumni association has done a wonderful effort of putting us together. Kudos for the effort. Best wishes for the New Year 2021," said Jatinder Cheema, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

"Kudos to Vineet, Maninder and Sukhjit for holding the torch high. Your efforts to keep this going are much appreciated. I regret that we will not be able to join this time due to a prior commitment. Wishing you all the best! God bless our association," said Sanjay Tandon, Former BJP President, Chandigarh.

"It gives me so much pride to be a part of this prestigious Alumni Association. The college has stalwarts that we are all so proud of. It is good to meet people and connect with them in an informal setting," said Amit Dhingra, the youngest member at the Alumni meet,

Navneet Soni (IRS), Principal Commissioner Of Income Tax (Central), Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh and Junior Secretary in Ministry of Culture and Member Secretary of the National Monuments Authority at the government, also, Vice President of the Alumni Association and senior IRS officer, Maninder Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam and the President of the Alumni Association, Sukhjit S Dhiman, General Secretary of the Association and Jagseer Mann, Vice President as organisers, ensured that the programme was memorable & nostalgic. All of them thanked Vineet Nanda, for hosting the fabulous event.

The warm sunshine and the festive spirit added their wonderful charm to the reunion.

