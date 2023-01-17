Delhi-NCR's Biggest Cricket Extravaganza Begins in Central Park Flower Valley, Sohna

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central Park Cricket league, a month-long cricket extravaganza commenced at the world-class cricket stadium in Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna.

With 18 teams comprising approx. 200 players, the cricket league has been exclusively organised for employees, channel partners, and residents. The opening ceremony received an overwhelming response with enthusiastic participation from all the team players. Organised at the stunningly built cricket stadium at Central Park Flower Valley, the cricket league is nothing less than an impressive fun-filled show. Central Park has made the finest arrangements for all the players and support staffs who are a part of this one-of-a-kind cricket tournament. From the medical assistance to refreshments, all such arrangements are in place to let players revitalize and enjoy the game of cricket. The semi-finals and finals will be played in the last week of February and first week of March respectively.

Located in Sohna adjacent to the Aravallis and at approx. A 12-minute drive from Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon through the Gurgaon-Sohna Expressway, Central Park Flower Valley is a quintessential global township spread across approx. 250 acres. Surrounded by lush greenery, exquisite flora, and water bodies, the township offers a tranquil life away from the city hassle. The township is adorned with thousands of trees and flower lanes creating a perfect blend of modern-day living closer to nature. At present with approx. 350 residents and more expected to shift in the coming months, Central Park Flower Valley offers the best of both worlds in modern-day amenities & services along with serene natural surroundings. Besides, to lead a global and healthy lifestyle, Central Park Flower Valley has all amenities from wellness to kids' indoor and outdoor play areas, nature walks, herbal parks, horse stable, cafes among other lifestyle amenities and facilities. The township is located adjacent to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which commences from Sohna and also from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, IMT Sohna among other social and connectivity infrastructure developments.

Sports play an integral role in team-building and destressing from daily life's monotony. Focused on creating a sound culture for its employees, partners and residents, Central Park recognises the significance of sports activity in engaging people in team spirit. Besides, the league aims to enhance collaboration skills and a quick response approach among people.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)