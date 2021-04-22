Delhi's Vivaan Gupta, 9 yrs old becomes the fastest to recite Shiv Tandav Stotram

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just 9 years old has become the fastest to recite 15 shlokas of Shiv Tandav Stotram in just 55 seconds and 29 milliseconds.
Vivaan, student of Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura was conferred by India Book of Record and granted the title.
Shiv Tandav Stotram is a complex yet beautiful hymn composed and sung by Ravana in praise of mighty Lord Shiva. Vivaan got inspired after hearing her grandmother reciting these shlokas. He immediately got fascinated and started practicing and reciting them on daily basis.
Once his grandfather heard his recitation and right away recognized his ability to not only memorize complex phrases but also his ability to speak at speeds much faster than normal. His motivation and encouragement helped Vivaan achieve this feat in record time.
Anil Gupta, Vivaan's grandfather said, "I am brimming with happiness to see our kid establishing the record. It was not easy to memorize all these complex shlokas, let alone recite them in record time. But Vivaan's hard work and perseverance have paid - I can't be more happy and proud!"
Vivaan's name is already registered in the India Book of records and Asia Book of Records for being the youngest (8 years) to have travelled to all seven continents of the world.
