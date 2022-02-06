Delhicarz becomes India's most affordable luxury car startup with more than 400k followers across social media platforms

You would like to read
- Pre-Launch bookings open for the New BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL and BMW K 1600 Grand America
- Landmark Cars to host one of Ahmedabad's largest displays of Mercedes-Benz Diecast Cars
- Landmark Cars to showcase the latest Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Daman
- Many Drives, One Passion: BMW Golf Cup 2021 concludes India chapter
- Virtuous moment for Rohit Wadhwa to get featured in Passion Vista
New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/ATK): Dealing in high-end cars, Delhi Cars Company has recently been recognised as the most affordable luxury car startup garnering more than 400k followers on (https://www.instagram.com/delhicarz/) Instagram.
The platform aims at providing the highest quality of automobiles in the user car market. They have acquired a strong customer base with prices starting from as low as Rs 5 lakhs only for brands including BMW, Mercedes, Audi and much more. The prices of the cars differ owing to its manufacturing year, ownership number and KMs running of the car.
Used car market has grown in the last few years and the demand for used luxury cars have also seen a rise. Luxury cars are now available for very affordable prices and many are attracted to such deals due to the pricing. Most of the time, the luxury cars that are available for sale are well maintained and are offered at a price less than half of its original price.
Established in the year 2020 by visionary entrepreneur Tarandeep Singh, the platform has gained massive following and credibility with deep focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The process of selecting a car undergoes various scanning procedures to authenticate its ownership and provide the best quality car to the customer.
Speaking about the firm, Founder Tarandeep Singh says, "We are on a mission to make luxury affordable and accessible to all. We at (https://delhicars.net/) Delhi Cars are focused on ensuring the best quality products with utmost customer satisfaction. People in India believe that maintenance of luxury cars is expensive but the fact that they can also get parts at much cheaper rates needs to be addressed. We are working on a transparent business model that would benefit the economy of a larger perspective".
The firm is currently focused on making these luxury cars affordable for each and every household. They will also expand their footprints across other cities in the upcoming months through a variety of best luxury cars available for purchase at cost-effective rates.
To learn more about Delhicarz and view their latest stock, please visit (https://delhicars.net/)
Or contact:
Delhi Cars Co.
Call/WhatsApp: +91-99999-17223
Email: contact@delhicars.net
New Delhi, India
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor