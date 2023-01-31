Dental Tourism and Growing Dental Awareness are driving the dental service market in India: Report

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): The Indian Dental Sector is one of the booming industries, and as per the projections, it will grow exponentially in the coming months. A recent report says the India Dental Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10 per cent from FY 2022 to FY 2027F. Some of the other factors that are enabling this trend are the rise of dental tourism and supportive government policies.

The report also adds that the growing awareness and rise in the number of dental practitioners & speciality chains have also resulted in the Dental Healthcare market blooming. In addition, factors like rising income, better health awareness, lifestyle-related diseases, and increasing access to insurance also act as enablers of this trend.

In the last few years, there has been a sea change in the Indian healthcare scenario, which has snowballed. As a result, India has also emerged as a hub for medical tourism and is currently ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21. Even dental tourism is on the rise, with far greater people choosing India as the country for their dental treatment.

Sameer Merchant, CEO of Illusion Aligners & Illusion Dental Lab, said, "In the post-pandemic world, there is growing awareness regarding how dental health impacts overall health. With the travel restrictions withdrawn, patients are flocking to India for dental treatment. Our nation offers international standard dental treatment with advanced technology and armamentarium at a fraction of the cost and less waiting time and documentation like insurance."

He adds, "Bone grafting for implants, Dental crowns, metal-free dental prostheses like zirconia crowns and bridges, dentures, dental filling, oral implants, oral restoration, and teeth whitening are some popular treatments dental tourists opt for. In addition, since India has a mixed culture with a maximum population speaking English, Foreigners find it easy to commute and communicate here. We have also experienced increased queries and inclination for aligners at Illusion Aligners over other traditional approaches. As a result, there is an uptick in demand, and we believe these trends will continue through 2023."

The quality of treatment provided in India, the growing number of specialty chains, and the simplified treatment flow act as an enabler in the trend. In the last couple of years, the government, through its initiatives, has been helping this sector to grow.

Some steps in this direction include passing the National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Professions Bill 2021. This bill aims to create a body that will regulate and maintain educational and service standards for healthcare professionals. Moreover, in the union budget for 2022-2023, the government of India had allocated Rs 86,200.65 Crore. Apart from these, the Indian government is also mulling introducing a credit incentive program worth Rs 500 billion shortly. These steps are in the right direction and will enable the dental healthcare sector to flourish further in the country.

