VMPL New Delhi [India], October 15: Brushing twice a day is an important part of oral hygiene, but taking care of the mouth goes beyond brushing alone. Cleaning all tooth surfaces, the tongue and spaces between teeth can all be part of a regular oral-care routine. Dentist-led oral-care startup My Orl-Care, founded by Dr. Snehal Dhatrak, is building a range of products around these everyday oral-care needs. The brand focuses on preventive oral care with its simple and thoughtfully designed oral products that are easy to understand and practical to use in daily life. One of its key products is My1Brush, a 3-sided Insta Clean toothbrush designed to clean the front, back and chewing surfaces of the teeth together during brushing in just 30 seconds.

Unlike a regular toothbrush that has a single brushing surface, which may be less accessible in the innermost areas of the teeth and can result in partial or incomplete cleaning, My1Brush has a three-sided head that covers the teeth from multiple sides. The design allows the bristles to make contact with different teeth surfaces during the same brushing movement, helping remove plaque from teeth surfaces and provide deeper and more effective cleaning. As founder of My Orl-Care, Dr. Snehal Dhatrak believes that good oral hygiene is the secret behind the long life of natural teeth. Her focus is on the idea that prevention is better than repair and damage to naturally gifted teeth, which is why My Orl-Care emphasises preventive oral care designed to add value to people's everyday lives.

The idea behind the product is simple: make everyday brushing easier, faster and more effective through the design of the toothbrush itself. "As a dentist, I have always believed that good oral care is not just about the quantity of time spent brushing, but about the quality of brushing and how effectively we clean all different areas of the mouth every day. My Orl-Care was created with the idea of minimizing the future risk of painful dental treatments by providing better oral hygiene through oral products designed around the real everyday needs of our teeth," said Dr. Snehal Dhatrak, Founder, My Orl-Care.

Building oral care beyond brushing My Orl-Care has also developed products for comprehensive oral care, where different daily problems related to oral hygiene can be addressed through dedicated products. Its current range includes the My Orl-Care Kit, My1Brush, MyTCleaner, EazyPick and My1Floss, with each product made for a different oral-hygiene need. My Orl-Care Kit: complete oral care in one kit The My Orl-Care Kit brings together My1Brush, MyTCleaner, My1Floss and EazyPick in one set, covering different parts of the everyday oral-care routine. My1Brush is designed for cleaning all teeth surfaces, MyTCleaner for tongue hygiene, My1Floss for cleaning between teeth and EazyPick for food that gets trapped between teeth after meals.

Instead of buying and managing different oral-care products separately, the kit brings these four tools together in one place. My1Brush: 3-sided toothbrush Along with its innovative concept of 3-sided brushing, My1Brush comes in a 1-year pack with two manually replaceable heads. The replaceable-head format is pocket-friendly for customers, while also giving them the comfort of not having to buy a completely new toothbrush repeatedly during the year. There is no dependency on batteries or charging, which keeps the product lightweight and easy to use. Its 3-sided head, soft bristles, ergonomic grip and replaceable heads are designed around everyday brushing, with the brush head cleaning the front, back and chewing surfaces of the teeth together.

MyTCleaner: Tongue cleaner MyTCleaner is made from special rust-free stainless steel and is designed for everyday tongue hygiene. Its design is intended to be gentle on the taste buds and comfortable on the tongue during regular use, while still providing effective tongue cleaning. Unlike using a toothbrush for tongue cleaning, MyTCleaner gives consumers a separate tool made specifically for the tongue. Its reusable stainless-steel construction also makes it suitable for regular use as part of the daily oral-care routine. EazyPick: Interdental Toothpick EazyPick is another problem-solving and essential product designed to help with post-meal food lodgement and food that gets stuck between teeth or around dental prostheses such as crowns and implants.

Its scientifically designed curved tip helps make spaces between two teeth easier to access compared with a regular straight toothpick. The product is reusable, compact and pocket-friendly, making it easy to carry and useful at home, at work or while travelling. EazyPick is designed mainly for the common problem of food getting stuck between teeth after meals, giving consumers a dedicated product for use whenever required. My1Floss: Ready-to-Use Dental Floss For cleaning between teeth, the brand offers My1Floss, a ready-to-use dental floss pick. The floss comes pre-loaded, making cleaning between teeth simpler without requiring users to handle and wrap a long strand of traditional dental floss around their fingers.

It is designed to help clean spaces between teeth that toothbrush bristles may not easily reach. The ready-to-use format also provides better control while flossing and makes it easier to clean areas such as the back teeth. Its compact format makes it convenient to use as part of a regular oral-care routine and easy to carry while travelling. While My1Floss is designed for routine interdental cleaning, EazyPick is aimed more specifically at the common problem of food getting stuck between teeth. Together, these products cover different parts of daily oral hygiene: My1Brush for tooth surfaces, MyTCleaner for tongue cleaning, My1Floss for cleaning between teeth and EazyPick for removing trapped food when needed.

A dentist's perspective influencing product development Dr. Snehal Dhatrak's background as a dentist has played an important role in shaping My Orl-Care and its products. The brand has been built around common oral-care needs that people deal with in everyday life: cleaning different tooth surfaces, cleaning between teeth, maintaining tongue hygiene and removing food stuck after meals. Instead of expecting one product to do everything, My Orl-Care has developed separate tools for each of these needs. For the brand, product design is not about making oral care more complicated. It is about taking familiar daily needs and creating practical tools around them, with a focus on preventive oral care.

Expanding access across online channels As the brand grows, My Orl-Care plans to continue developing oral-care products around everyday oral-hygiene needs while expanding the availability of its existing range across online channels. The company's oral-care products are available through the official My Orl-Care website, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms, helping the brand reach consumers across different online shopping sites giving them better accessibility. About My Orl-Care My Orl-Care is a dentist-led oral-care brand founded by Dr. Snehal Dhatrak. The brand focuses on preventive, thoughtfully designed products for everyday oral hygiene. Its range includes My1Brush, a 3-sided Insta Clean toothbrush designed to clean the front, back and chewing surfaces of the teeth together,gives complete teeth cleaning to all teeth surfaces, MyTCleaner, a Smart ,handy ,taste -bud friendly tongue cleaner; My1Floss,Instant ready-to-use dental floss designed for cleaning between teeth accessible till wisdom tooth and EazyPick, a reusable interdental pick designed to give instant relief from irritation caused by food trapped between teeth.

The brand also offers the My Orl-Care Kit, which brings complete oral hygiene essentials together as part of a more complete everyday routine. Website: www.myorlcare.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)