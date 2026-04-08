PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8: As part of its ongoing investment promotion efforts and as a precursor to the flagship Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, organized the Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow in Hyderabad on 7th April 2026 from 10:00 AM onwards at Vivanta by Taj, Begumpet. The Investors' Roadshow is being organized as a focused outreach initiative to engage prospective investors, industry representatives, and institutional stakeholders. The programme will present an overview of Tripura's industrial ecosystem, recent infrastructure developments, policy initiatives, and sector-specific investment opportunities, with an emphasis on investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

Underscoring the State's commitment to industry-led growth, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, stated that the Government is proactively strengthening the Ease of Doing Business framework through policy reforms, procedural simplification, and time-bound approvals. He emphasized that Tripura offers significant untapped potential across emerging and traditional sectors, supported by a skilled talent pool, improving connectivity, and a responsive institutional framework, and encouraged industry participants to explore long-term partnership opportunities with the State. Providing a detailed sectoral perspective, Dr. Deepak Kumar, IAS, Director, Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, highlighted investment opportunities across key focus sectors, including IT and Digital Services, Education and Skill Development, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Tourism and Hospitality, Agri and Food Processing, Rubber, Bamboo and Agarwood, Renewable Energy, Real Estate, Handloom and Handicrafts, and Manufacturing and Allied Industries. He also outlined the State's incentive structure, land identification processes, and end-to-end facilitation support being extended to investors from project conceptualisation to implementation.

The programme featured a comprehensive departmental presentation, complemented by short audio-visual films showcasing Tripura's industrial strengths, infrastructure growth, and sector-wise opportunities. This was followed by dedicated one-to-one B2G interactions, during which senior officers of the State Government engaged with participating investors to understand business proposals and extend appropriate facilitation support. The Roadshow resulted in 50 LoIs/ MoUs worth over ₹2500 crores across multiple sectors. The Hyderabad Investors' Roadshow successfully strengthened Tripura's engagement with the industry ecosystem in southern India and further positioned the State as an emerging destination for sustainable, inclusive, and future-oriented industrial development, in the lead-up to the forthcoming Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026 at Agartala on 14-15 May, 2026.

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