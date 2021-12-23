DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global team up to provide complementary expertise to Airbus and are selected as strategic suppliers EMES3

You would like to read
- Andrew Leipus joins Legends League Cricket to ensure high fitness levels of legendary players
- STL expands its software business in Africa, partners with Limpopo Connexion
- Goa's KCCA Becomes First in India to Welcome French Master Chef in Faculty
- World Nuclear Exhibition 2021: WNE announces the nominees for the WNE Awards 2021
- Osman Mir and Santvani Trivedi are all set to swoon the audiences this Navratri with their foot-tapping melody - "He Mari Ambe Maa."
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global, a global Product Engineering Services company, today announced that Airbus has selected their partnership as preferred suppliers for Airbus' EMES3 ("Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Services Strategic Supplier").
The combined services provided by the partnership will cover all Airbus divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates across Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Services functions.
DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global together have the ability to deploy an end-to-end approach from design and manufacturing to services, with co-design and digital continuity at the center of the products, processes, methods and tools development. This partnership aims to help Airbus achieve its business transformation, by enhancing its industrial performance, economic competitiveness and strategic planning of future programs.
Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Lewis, VP Global Delivery - Engineering Services, QuEST Global, said, "This new collaboration with DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and our selection as an EMES3 preferred supplier is a testament to our trusted long-term relationship with Airbus since 2008. We are excited to work with DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services, who also has broad capabilities and an impressive reputation, to create integrated solutions that will help make a strategic difference to Airbus' business. We are proud and appreciative of the opportunity to continue our strategic relationship with Airbus."
Patrick CLAUDEL, VP sales & marketing from DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services, said, "We have been associated with Airbus since 2013 and this opportunity to continue to work with Airbus only makes us more proud and happy and committed to helping them achieve their objectives. DERICHEBOURG's and QuEST's combined capabilities and global footprint will play an important role in providing Airbus with desired competitive advantages. We look forward to a fruitful association."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor