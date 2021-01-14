Dermatologists need to be empowered to stay ahead in the challenging time: Ilesh Khakhkhar

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/India PR Distribution): The Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and it affected the dermatology industry also. To empower and enlighten the dermatologists about the latest trends, IleshKhakhkhar, the Founder & CEO of Ethicare group of companies and motivational speaker recently organized a first of its kind virtual seminar for dermatologists named '21 For 21 Derma Challenge'. The 3-days EPIC CHALLENGE EVENT, organized at Sheelaj, Ahmedabad was to help dermatologists make 2021 the best year ever by empowering them to stay ahead in the changing times. This event incorporated instantly applicable strategies and ideas to manage their practice and how to spread the awareness of skin and hair care amongst the people.

Speaking about the event, Ilesh Khakhkhar said "We had received an overwhelmed response for this grand virtual wherein more than 200 dermatologists participated across from India and also from USA, UK, Canada, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh. I was determined not only to help dermatologists ignite the ideas but also to execute those ideas into their regular practice by giving them different challenges. This virtual seminar helped the derma delegates to focus on the 3 dimensions of practice growth- entrepreneurship, social media, and strategic growth."

In 2020, Covid-19 hit the world, and people started living with the new "normal" where physical conferences and events became a thing of the past. Like any other industry, the crisis times affected the dermatology industry too. The dermatologists like other industries took the aid of digital medium to continue serving the community. When teleconsultations and virtual assistance were accepted by a larger part of the society, there aroused new challenges in managing the practice through these virtual aids.

Looking at the rapid paradigm shift in the dermatology industry during the Covid-19 era, Mr. Ilesh Khakhkhar came forward to help the community by empowering and enlightening dermatologists through his knowledge, experience, skills, and wisdom. He always kept a positive outlook even during the challenging times and also motivated dermatologists to find their silver linings no matter where they look.

As times changed, he realized that the derma community needed to learn what's trending, what's not working, and what's the new norm in the practice management world. This vision gave the rise to 21 For 21 Derma Challenge Event. But as gathering in person was not possible, he conceptualized and designed the first-ever virtual challenge event for derma practice growth.

With this event, Ilesh Khakhkhar motivated the derma fraternity to gear up for 2021 with new strategies, new moves & new knowledge and he made it a point to help them realise that now is not the time to relax, there's still a lot of history to be made in 2021.

The glimpse of the 21 for 21 Derma Challenge-

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)