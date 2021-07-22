'Desi Homes - Property Expo 2021', to be showcased in Dubai

You would like to read
The 3rd Edition of 'Desi Homes - Property Expo 2021', will be organized in Dubai from October 21 to 23 at Hotel Le Meridian.
Touted to be one of the largest Ballroom venue in Dubai, the Expo will bring together all the top Real Estate Builders/Developers from various corners of India to Dubai.
The Real Estate Builders/Developers will get a chance to exhibit their Best Constructs during the Expo, and it will help them to elevate the possibilities of their businesses.
The event is hosted by Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt. Ltd. (SOS Nitelife), in association with Theia Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd. and a leading National Bank in India.
The upcoming 'Desi Homes - Property Expo 2021', will feature Exhibitors from various parts of India who will showcase properties that include Independent Houses, Apartments, Non-Agricultural Plots, and Farmhouses. Apart from Builders, the Expo will also have Ancillary Service providers like Modular Furniture Suppliers, Security System Experts and Interior Designers.
Due to the COVID scare, this year's 'Desi Homes - Property Expo', will be organized by following all the safety protocols. Audiences will be allowed to attend the event in batches as per COVID norms, and the organizers have assured that safety will be given the utmost priority during the entire event.
"As the entire world is battling the COVID Pandemic, we have made sure that the Luxurious 'Desi Homes - Property Expo 2021', will be carried out by following all safety protocols. The Expo gives a tremendous chance for Builders/Developers to expand their Businesses, and it also helps them to build their brand effectively," Chand Seth, Founder/Managing Director of SOS Nitelife.
Tabish Khan, Founder/Director of Theia Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Amid COVID restrictions, we have made sure that the Luxury and Style of the 'Desi Homes - Property Expo 2021', is not compromised. This year's event will be Special by all means, and several top Builders/Developers from India are expected to take part in the Expo."
For Participation Enquiries email to sales@sosnitelife.com or visit (http://www.sosnitelife.com/).
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
