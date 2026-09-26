VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Instead of traditional celebrations, followers of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji decided to give back exactly what their spiritual master has given them for decades. To mark his 60th birth anniversary, devotees gathered at the Jio World Convention Centre for the Aho Gurudev event and unveiled 60 massive global projects. Reflecting his teaching to balance inner peace and outer action, the initiatives are split perfectly into 30 projects for spiritual growth and 30 projects for selfless service. Born in Mumbai on September 26, 1966, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji was drawn to deep meditation from the age of four. After earning a Master's degree in Philosophy with a gold medal, he completed a doctorate from the University of Mumbai for his research on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, the spiritual masterpiece by Shrimad Rajchandraji. He founded Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in 1994 and established its international headquarters in South Gujarat in 2001. Today, his vision unites a global movement across 6 continents. The Aho Gurudev event brought together a remarkable demographic ranging from one year old toddlers to 99 year old elders, with attendees arriving from 24 countries worldwide.

The humanitarian scale announced at the event represents a historic expansion of public service. The Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital Network has now grown to 2000 beds. This includes the newly announced Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Cancer Hospital, which will provide world class cancer care to over 11 lakh tribals by providing 10,000 chemotherapies and 1000 surgeries a year. Through three targeted healthcare initiatives, the Shrimad Rajchandra medical camps, the Shrimad Rajchandra Anaemia Mitigation Project, and vision care initiatives will take a giant leap and together will touch 60 million lives in the span of His 60th Year. This target is one and a half times the population of Canada and represents ONE in every 26 PEOPLE in India. To achieve this, volunteers are operating 60 medical camps EVERY SINGLE DAY in collaboration with over 100 partners.

- Multi Speciality Mega Medical Camps span six camps in six regions, including Dharampur in Gujarat, Vaamanjoor in Karnataka, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, Purulia in West Bengal, Leh in Ladakh, and Darbhanga in Bihar. Just remember, these are mega medical camps, which means that each camp has more than 500,000 patients screened, 24,500 treatments at camp, and over 7,500 surgeries. - The Shrimad Rajchandra Anaemia Mitigation Project has seen over 10 million screenings conducted across 19 states of India with 3 million iron supplements distributed, resulting in an 84% increase in haemoglobin levels. - The Shrimad Rajchandra Vision Care Project has already screened over 10.4 million patients in 25 states across India, and till date, over 1.2 million spectacles have been provided, and 350,000 cataract patients have been treated.

Beyond direct human healthcare, the 60 initiatives cover comprehensive social, ecological, and international development: - Community Welfare: The Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care Centres form a vast rural support network. The Shrimad Rajchandra Vyasan Mukti Abhiyan runs a personalised de-addiction programme spanning 2,000 schools, run by hundreds of volunteers, and a specially created curriculum reaching out to 900,000 students. The Shrimad Rajchandra Centre of Excellence for Women empowers rural women to achieve self-reliance and the products manufactured by them have reached 26 countries, and 10 new satellite centres are already established in His 60th year, across rural India, from Waada to Darbhanga, Chengalpattu to Purulia.

- Animal Care: Shrimad Rajchandra Jivamaitridham operates a 44-acre campus nursing over 5000 animals at once, and SRAH is the FIRST blood bank for animals by the private sector. Additionally, 10 Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Care Centres are already catering to over 200,000 animals a year. - Global Outreach: The Shrimad Rajchandra Classroom of Change in the United States of America supports 60 title-1 schools, those which are the most under-served, reaching more than 25,000 students. In South America, a school was adopted in Lima, Peru, and earthquake relief in Caracas, Venezuela reaching 30,000 people with food, medicine, and essential aid. In the Philippines, 2 villages, Real and Paete, have been adopted, giving them a clinic, school, a livelihood centre, and even a house of prayer. MISSION AFRICA supports 200 schools, 20 computer labs and libraries, and provides 70,000 mid-day meals, every day. Over 100,000 patients are treated across MEGA-medical camps and Shrimad Rajchandra Healthcare Centres in Africa. And for the community, there are sports complexes benefitting 16,000 children, over 90 million litres of water unlocked each year, and creating livelihoods through 5 vocational institutes and 5 centres of excellence for women.

The launch of these 60 initiatives serves as the ultimate tribute from a devoted community. By putting his wisdom into direct action, the followers of Gurudevshri Rakeshji ensure that his milestone year is defined by a relentless, ongoing commitment to serve the world. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)