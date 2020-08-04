Dhathri Ayurveda forays into the health and wellness segment with first-of-its-kind Vitamin C rich, preservative-free Chyavanaprasham

Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, a renowned brand of herbal and natural products in South India, today announced its foray into the health and wellness segment, with its first-of-its-kind Vitamin C rich Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham.

Fortified with 53.5 per cent real Amla, along with the goodness of 46 natural herbs, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham is a powerful immunity booster with zero preservatives and no added sugar.

With over 300 years of heritage in Ayurveda and more than two decades of harnessing the goodness and efficacy of natural herbs, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham has been formulated as per the ancient classical text - Sahasrayogam.

Prepared through a synergistic blend of concentrated, nutrient-rich herbs, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham is a highly effective health supplement that significantly strengthens the body's resistance to diseases, promotes respiratory wellness, boosts healthy cognitive functioning and rejuvenates the entire system.

Free from all harmful chemicals and preservatives like potassium sorbate, it is naturally sweetened with palm jaggery that helps in improving overall metabolism.

"Today, we are living in times where the need for enhanced immunity and resistance to illness has become paramount in the lives of people and has taken precedence over every other aspect of health and wellness. Along with this, we are also witnessing the growing adoption of Ayurveda as a way of life and preference for natural alternatives over other forms of preventive care. Moreover, 100 per cent natural chyavanaprasham has been highly appreciated the world over for possessing multiple health benefits and addressing the preventive, promotive, and curative aspects of health. Recognizing these shifts and preferences, we have launched the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham; a revolutionary formulation in the immunity-boosting segment," stated Bipin Cherian, Senior Vice President, and Business Head, Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt Ltd about the launch.

"Based on our extensive knowledge of Ayurvedic formulations, and prepared through a rigorous process of carefully hand-picked ingredients mixed in the right proportions and in the right manner, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham is a highly potent source for Vitamin C. At Dhathri, we have always been committed to improving the overall health and wellness of our consumers using 100 per cent natural and effective solutions and we are confident that our product will gain wide acceptance across the country," he added.

The Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham will be launched in a 500 gm jar priced at Rs 295 and will be available exclusively on www.amazon.in beginning Aug 6th, 2020.

