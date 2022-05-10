Dhruv Kapoor appointed as a member of the Telephone Advisory Committee in Ministry of Communications, Government of India

You would like to read
- Community-based human rights defenders felicitated on Human Rights Day
- Dhruv Sanghavi in collaboration with Trio Pharma extends support for the formation of India's First Zero Consumption Model School
- CJI nominates Mahalakshmi Pavani, the first woman senior advocate to the Legal Advisory Committee of the Bar Council of India
- Author Sampat Sharma aka Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali empanelled as Peace Committee member in Minority Commission, Delhi
- Filmmaker Vikash Verma's 'No Means No' is to release on 17th June 2022. RRR, Prithviraj and KGF 2 already moved to 2022
New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): Ministry of Communications, Government of India issued order for the Appointment of Dhruv Kapoor as a Member of the Telephone Advisory Committee for a two-year term.
Dhruv Kapoor stated, "It is an honour for me to join the Government of India's telecommunications department. Through my active participation, I will be working towards several telecommunications challenges and upliftment initiatives for the telecommunication department, particularly those in the interior regions, so that it will benefit the citizens of the country. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, lockdown was imposed due to which schools were closed and students were studying online, Especially students from interior regions and villages faced problems of internet connectivity . As a member of TAC my first priority would be to make department of Telecommunications aware of providing access and proper connectivity in the interior regions and villages".
Telephone Advisory committee (TAC) is a high-level indian Government body comprising of Members of Parliament (MPs) and prominent figures who are directly appointed by the Ministry of Communications, Government of India to handle telecommunications concerns in India.
Dhruv Kapoor is a Social Activist and the Chairman of the International Human Rights and Crime Control Council of India (NGO), Delhi State. He graduated from Delhi University with an honours degree in political science. He has also been the President of Student's Union, University of Delhi (Dyal Singh college).
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor