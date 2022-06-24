Diamond Cubik, a leading jewellery brand creates a buzz in the capital city with their new collection

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/GPRC): Diamond Cubik, a leading jewellery brand charming the patrons since 2019, is creating the buzz in the city with their new "Ritz Collection" known for its exquisite designs and craftsmanship. The swoon-worthy collection teems with Solitaires and Polki uncut diamond jewellery which is an integral part of Indian wedding trousseau -thus making this collection more special. The brand, Diamond Cubik, made its debut at Delhi Times Fashion Week which was witnessed by cream of Delhi including royalties.

The seed of the company was sown and nurtured by the power couple Abhishek and Aanchal Goel and with their own set of expertise - Abhishek with a knack for running consumer-driven businesses and Aanchal with a streak that enables to take the lead in the world of jewellery. The husband-wife duo has been endeavouring to create a new stature for Diamond Cubik and is successfully making their way to new horizons of growth and customer satisfaction.

With the commitment shown by the founders and the team that focuses on growth relentlessly, the brand is becoming synonymous with iconic jewellery designs. Diamond Cubik seamlessly creates the diamond jewellery collection that flaunts precious gemstones including emeralds, rubies, tanzanite, and many more that are considered an ultimate embodiment of timeless glamour.

Talking about the collections of the brand, an impeccably skilled hand is a requisite to work upon Diamond Cubik'spolki designer jewellery and produce masterpieces of timeless vintage. The edges of each old-cut flat diamond (or Polki) are meticulously bound with 24 karat yellow gold and encased in concave-shaped silver foil, forming one unit. This art is relentlessly carried on completing only one article of jewellery. An elaborate enamelling work is usually seen on the reverse of every traditional Polki artefact, involving hundreds of man-hours, exhibiting an extravagance of sophistication.

The rich heritage attached with the precious malleable metal lends itself to create impressive Indian gold jewellery or temple jewellery designs in necklaces, earrings, bangles, kada, mang tika, nath, rings and more. The brand is being embraced by the audience and thus working on integrating a modern-day but with a tinge of vintage approach in all its pieces.

Commenting on the launch of the new collection, the power-packed duo, Founders, Diamond Cubik, said, "We have always strived for 100 per cent customer satisfaction and not only matching their expectations but rather delivering more than that. This has inspired us to continuously think out of the box and curate this unique collection for our clients. We believe the world can never have enough bling or diamonds for that matter. We aspire to keep creating what touches the hearts of Indian and International customer".

