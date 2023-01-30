Digicops Legal Consultancy India Pvt Ltd, rolling-out in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot for FSSAI licensing

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): India has one of the world's greatest and most embracing food industries. The rich cultural heritage and large agricultural sector have both played important roles in the development of the Indian food industry. The Indian food and beverage industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few decades.

Several food business operators (FBO) began to participate in the supply chain for a variety of roles such as selling, producing, processing, and distributing, in addition to manufacturing and cooking food in hotels and restaurants. There arose a situation in which these activities needed to be closely monitored and effectively managed in order to protect the health and welfare of consumers. For this purpose, laws, guidelines, and more importantly, a dedicated regulatory body were established under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

The Food Standards and Safety Authority of India (FSSAI) is the regulatory and governing body for food safety in India. FBOs in India are required by law to obtain a license from the FSSAI. The license can be obtained and renewed online via the FSSAI portal. The license is thus required for the operation of food businesses in India, and obtaining it confers a number of benefits on these establishments.

Obtaining a license can provide legal benefits, foster goodwill, guarantee food safety, raise consumer awareness, and aid in business expansion. It also aids in the regulation, manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of imported food. When an FBO is FSSAI registered, it is simple to raise funds from investors. The FSSAI logo appears on food products. Ensures that the food served to customers is of high quality. The FSSAI registration number displayed on the food premises indicates that the establishment meets hygiene and quality standards.

Digicops Legal Consultancy India Pvt Ltd guides food businesses through the process of attaining a food safety license. The company was started on 09 Sept 2019. The company during covid period came across the prevailing importance of food licenses & struggles businesses were facing to get the license and then decided to start providing food license service.

The agents working with Digicops are 'food safety mitra' certified by the central government, thus serving clients with the best of their knowledge and experience in the field of food license services. This makes Digicops one of the most trusted consultancies of all. The company offers services to street food hawkers, startups to all the large-scale manufacturing companies, thus providing 'Basic license' (turnover of 0-12 lakhs), 'State Level License' (turnover of 12-20 Cr), 'Central Level License' (turnover above 20 Cr). Digicops serves businesses with true guidance till the end of the process and makes the complex process of obtaining a food license easy- squeezy.

"It is believed that the hardest and toughest license to procure is a nutraceutical's license, all the nutraceuticals tablets come under pharma but it is compulsory for nutraceuticals to have fssai license. Digicops holds the experts and certified agents eligible to guide and give licenses to nutraceuticals. Digicops in present times holds the highest number of nutraceuticals clients. Digicops has a client base of 10,000+ all across India. In 2023 we aim at establishing Offices in Surat, Rajkot, and Baroda.

Digicops has been awarded the Best Consultant in Food and Drug Licensing (Fssai) From the Deputy CM and Health Minister in 2020, an Award from the mantavya news Channel in 2020, and the Award of Covid 19 Warriors from National Paramedical Education in 2020. The company aims to help startup companies, which are new to the field of food business with an entire guide book to food licenses and orienting them with about category of food licenses and what is required and best for them, resolutions, and best ways of obtaining a license as soon as possible to after license service.

