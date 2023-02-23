Digies 2023: Dabur Celebrates partnership with Ammaya Vox as the Digital Star Shines Bright: Wins 'Best Use of Podcast'

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/ATK): From ground-breaking utilisation of social media to seamless integration across multiple platforms, from the mastery of hashtags to captivating long-form videos, Digies, the prestigious annual event hosted by afaqs!, celebrates the pinnacle of creative marketing communication. Digies 2023 showcased some of the finest examples of imaginative efforts, with the highly coveted 'Digital Award 2023' for 'Best Use of Podcast' being awarded to Ammaya Vox, a rising star in the digital advertising firmament, for its podcast 'Let's Rock Zindagi'.

The podcast platform is renowned for its expertise in devising impactful strategies that elevate clients' visibility, productivity and reach through cutting-edge digital advertising, media and podcast production. For the 'Let's Rock Zindagi' podcast, Ammaya Vox joined forces with Dabur India, a renowned leader in the Indian FMCG industry known for crafting exceptional personal care, health care and Ayurveda products. The afaqs! Award is a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of the Ammaya Vox team for their innovative integration of Dabur's Ayurveda expertise into their podcast series and its ability to empower our beloved GenZ & Millennials through an engaging and interactive platform. With this unique, innovative and resonance approach, Dabur India aims to educate the Generation Z & Millennials about the effectiveness of Ayurveda through this podcast.

"Dabur India is thrilled to collaborate with Ammaya Vox on this distinctive podcast that aims to educate the younger generation about the advantages of Ayurveda. We believe that this podcast will serve as a valuable resource for young adults to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle," said Mr Suman Mukerjee, Marketing Division, Dabur India Ltd

The narrative-driven, light-hearted and conversational podcast, airing fortnightly, delves into the lifestyle issues that are so prevalent among the youth of today, commonly known as GenerationZ & Millennials. The day-to-day difficulties this demographic faces can lead to symptoms such as anxiety and panic attacks. But all modern problems can be tackled with solutions that have been ingrained in our society since time immemorial. Each episode will be jam-packed with valuable insights from none other than Nidhi Pandya - a specialist Ayurveda practitioner, who will enlighten listeners on the ancient science of Ayurveda and how it can effectively tackle even the most modern of problems.

The highly-anticipated "Let's Rock Zindagi" podcast, will be readily available on a plethora of premier podcast platforms, including Apple Podcast, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music, and many more. With the utilisation of these widely accessible mediums, Dabur India aspires to reach a vast audience and foster the widespread adoption of Ayurveda remedies as a viable solution for abundance of common health issues.

"We are excited to partner with Dabur India on this innovative podcast initiative. The Ammaya Vox team is committed to producing and engaging an informative content that resonates with our listeners. We believe that 'Let's Rock Zindagi' will provide valuable insights and solutions to the common issues faced by the younger generation," said Simi Prakash Anand, CEO of Ammaya Vox.

This harmonious collaboration between two distinct entities has resulted in a symphony of change that is resonating with the masses. Dabur India and Ammaya Vox have truly outdone themselves and have set the bar for excellence in podcasting.

