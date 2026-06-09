SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Digikore Studios, a film and digital production company known for animation, VFX, and content creation, has announced the release of Kaise Banta Hai Season 3. Building on the strong response and wide viewership of its previous two seasons, the new season is now streaming on JioHotstar. The latest season continues the show's core idea: taking viewers inside factories and industries to reveal how everyday products are actually made. Hosted by Helly Shah and Jay Soni, the series walks through real manufacturing setups across the country. This time, all 11 episodes are available together, so viewers can watch them at their own pace.

Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 features a mix of industries and brands, including Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, Oriflame India, Beauty Garage Limited, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, Healing Hands, Campco Chocolates India, TP-Link India, Eurobond, Hindustan Zinc, APL Apollo, and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. Each episode focuses on one product and breaks down its journey in a way that's easy to follow. What makes the show work is its focus on the process. It doesn't overcomplicate things; it simply shows what goes into making the products we use every day. From machines and materials to the people running them, the series puts attention on the work that usually goes unnoticed.

It also quietly reflects a bigger shift: India's growing strength in manufacturing and the push towards building more within the country. Abhishek More, CEO of Digikore Studios, said, "After the success and popularity of the first two seasons of Kaise Banta Hai, we've seen genuine curiosity from viewers around how everyday products are made. You see these things daily, but rarely think about the process behind them. That's what the show aims to simplify in a clear, straightforward way. We're glad it's connecting with people, and we plan to keep building on that momentum." Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 continues to deepen its focus on uncovering the craftsmanship, processes, and decisions behind everyday products. By taking viewers inside factories, production lines, and manufacturing ecosystems, the show captures the precision, systems, and human expertise involved at every stage of making.

From raw materials to finished goods, each episode breaks down how things are built at scale, highlighting not just the machinery, but the intent, design thinking, and quality controls that shape the final product. In doing so, the series brings renewed attention to the often-overlooked "how" behind the things people use every day. At its heart, Kaise Banta Hai is not trying to impress you, but it's trying to show and simply the making processes of products that we all know, use, and see. And in doing that, it gives viewers a better understanding of the systems and people behind everyday life.

All episodes of Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 are now streaming on JioHotstar from 6th June, 2026. The full season is available to watch on demand, allowing viewers to explore a wide range of industries and discover how everyday products are made, anytime, at their own pace. About Digikore Studios Digikore Studios is a film and digital production company working across animation, VFX, and original content for global platforms. The studio focuses on creating visually driven, process-led storytelling that simplifies complex subjects, combining strong narrative clarity with evolving production technologies to deliver content at scale. For more information, visit: Digikore Studios (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)