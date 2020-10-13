Digital content is key for retail brands to stay relevant, says ODN Digital CEO Narinder Mahajan

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): This pandemic made all of us learn to shop from homes for months. And now with the upcoming festive season sale consumers have made a beeline for online shopping. In the US alone online shopping increased by 30 per cent.

Similar behaviour is seen in markets closer home. Brands have shown a whopping demand spike across online channels. Post pandemic, consumers are set to sever ties with brands if the experience is not "safe". Traditional brands have had to hence "digitize" themselves overnight.

Going online requires the right technology, resources and a laser sharp focus on data. To woo digital eyeballs, the right form of content is crucial. ODN Digital Services, a pioneer in e-Commerce Content Production is racing ahead with this opportunity, combining data and design to help brands effectively magnify their online presence.

With 200 plus top notch global brands in its portfolio ODN Digital Services is a probable market leader in the retail and e-Commerce sector. They offer e-Commerce Content production as the core service - covering Product shoots, Rich Media Production A plus Content, Digital Creatives, Marketing graphics and byte size videos.

Flipkart, Myntra, Fossil, Noon are some of the key brands and marketplaces that they work for. Armed with a keen design sense, several legacy brands have also signed up ODN for Digital and Social Media Creatives.

What works for ODN is its forward-thinking approach to Retail as an industry. And working with global brands means they are always ahead of the curve in Design and Innovation.

"Brands look for a partner who understands their business and gives them scale and quality at speed. Attention span is wafer thin. Quality, trendy content grabs eyeballs and converts customers faster. This is where the #ODN Promise of Quality, Speed, Value and Service comes handy. Our studios do world class content production in 4 weeks flat, start -to- finish and our customers love us for that!" said Narinder Mahajan, CEO and Co-founder, ODN Digital.

Little wonder therefore that 90 per cent of ODN Digital's new business comes through word-of-mouth and referrals. And since their inception, they have had a zero-churn rate.

"We wish to attain the status of being the best ecommerce and Digital Marketing Content Services provider for online brands in every shape and form," said Narinder.

Narinder who is a NIFT graduate and spent a long time in the retail industry working for Snapdeal, Tradus, Spencers, etc., started ODN Digital Services in 2015.

"During my time in Snapdeal in 2015, I witnessed an investment spike in the e-commerce, digital marketing, and technology and fulfilments sectors. It was crystal-clear that the demand for creative content was pertinent; and in the last five years we have served over 1000 plus content production and design projects with more than 250 plus online and consumer brands in India, Middle East and APAC," Narinder added.

"We have our eyes on the market and are evolving with the trends. The overall internet ecommerce spends are expected to be at 21k Crores in 2021 and with FMCG, CD, BFSI and Telecom being our next focus, we are confident that more than 50 per cent of India's internet ad spends will see a rise, and over the next two years we plan to expand it to F & L categories across Middle East and APAC," Narinder further added.

ODN Digital plans to create an impact in the video commerce and marketing content this year. This initiative, according to the company, is set to bolster the Digital India campaign and enable brands to reach and connect with their customers with the right message in the online space.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)