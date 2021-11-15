Digital Gurukul's "AI driven Career-assist" resulted in Perfect 100% career transition for all its students of 2021 batch

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/ATK): For consecutive 3rd year in a row - (https://digitalgurukul.in/)Digital Gurukul, Asia's leading Edtech company in Digital skills has achieved 100 percent career transition for total 22 batches comprising 350 students passed out of various (https://digitalgurukul.in/diploma-program-in-digital-marketing/)Diploma & (https://digitalgurukul.in/certification-program-2/)Certification Program in Digital, Social media marketing, SEO, Content writing, E-Commerce, Graphics designing, Website designing, Video editing, Freelancing, YouTube & Influencer marketing and 20 other programs.

Bucking the perennial trend, the agency sector was the top recruiter with 40 percent of the total students, followed by E-commerce companies with 25 percent of the total students.

Rest all students preferred to launch their own dream startup and 90 percent of the startups launched by students shown strong positive cashflow.

"It is very heartening to see that the hard work of one and all in the entire Digital Gurukul team once again led to 100 percent career transition to all the students 3rd year in a row. Kudos to the "AI Driven Career- Assist technology implemented by Digital Gurukul in their (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.thanos.gzuxt)application by matching skills of the students with career/entrepreneurship opportunities available. technology coupled with the entire placement team's efforts and dedication showed the most remarkable result. We thank recruiters for continuing to repose faith in what we have to offer," said Dr. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajpadhiyar)Raj Padhiyar Founder & CEO (Digital Gurukul).

"In 2021 - There was suddenly high demand for digitally skilled professionals across the industries & we could not cater to high demand. Thus we have decided to offer Internship/Placement opportunities to the students who register in our application and complete our free programs in various digital skill programs" Padhiyar added.

To the surprise - In the year 2021 - International students of Digital Gurukul from New Zealand, UK, Dubai, Pakistan, Bangladesh preferred to launch their own startup & secured seed funding from leading venture capital firms.

What was the guru-mantra for such a impressive record even in Covid-19 lockdown?

Well answer lies in their unique training pedagogy & 360 degree development of students to get ready for career transition irrespective of their age/gender/caste/region/educational background.

"In 2021 - 15 percent of the total students enrolled to digital gurukul were between the age group of 16-18 who have not only just completed their program but also successfully settled their career in their chosen domain. This trend is positive as we are seeing many young millennials now taking thoughtful decision about their career" says (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayuri-padhiyar)Mayuri Padhiyar (Co-Founder - Digital Gurukul)

This year - Students career transition story is also inspiring & motivating like last 2 years.

Like for eg. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/shreya-kanga-573935189)Shreya Kanga - Aged 21 from Indore who pursued her flagship diploma program in Digital Marketing secured her job in Madhya Pradesh's leading IT company as a Digital Marketing Manager.

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/shilpasundrani)Shilpa Sundrani from Jabalpur secured the job as a Digital Marketing Manager in just 4 months of joining her flagship program in 2021.

Whereas (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mishkarana)Mishka Rana who is now India's renowned Digital Influencer who charges appx. Rs10,000- Rs15,000 Per Tweet/LinkedIn post started her digital journey from 2021 batch.

Not only just students - but celebrities including South India's leading TV- Anchor - (https://in.linkedin.com/in/padma-pathipati-17351a141)Padma Pathipatifrom Chennai was also part of the 2021 batch who would be going to Germany for her job in digital industry.

These are just one of the many success stories out of total 350 students passed out in the year 2021.

Looking at the numbers & achievements of their students- it seems 2021 was also another most successful year for the students of Digital Gurukul & their core team.

