PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 19: Jivo Care, an integrated digital healthcare platform, has launched its comprehensive Global Wellness Program. Designed as the company's central "Hero Program," this all-in-one ecosystem unifies proactive health frameworks for corporate workplaces, educational institutions, and elder care centers. The platform focuses on helping solve major macro-health issues, including lifestyle-related diseases, which account for over 60% of all deaths in India, and the worldwide productivity loss of $1 trillion due to anxiety and depression. Instead of relying on multiple individual healthcare visits, Jivo Care provides a single tech platform to meet these challenges. Supported by a proprietary digital app and a web portal with over 1,000 self-help resources, the program is staffed with a 24/7 Care Coordinator to assist the users of the program, and provides them with an organised, clinical plan of care, which includes both pre-and post-treatment follow-up.

Discussing the milestone, Harshwardhan Singh Choudhary, CEO of Jivo Care, stated, "Healthcare should not start at the emergency department. Our vision with Jivo Care is to make preventive healthcare accessible, guided, and integrated into everyday life so individuals can stay healthier physically and mentally." The program provides evidence-based clinical frameworks which support individuals through three key development stages. For corporations, it addresses the hidden costs of absenteeism and presenteeism through personalised nutrition and stress-reduction programming. For educational institutions, it provides critical emotional support to students facing increased academic pressure, while also providing critical emotional support for educators. For elderly care centres, the program prevents social isolation and cognitive decline by providing structured psychological support and nutritional programming as part of the physical environment where they reside.

Shubham Sharma, COO of Jivo Care, commented on the operational scale of the program, "Corporate wellness needs structure, continuity, and personalisation. By combining mental health, nutrition, and coordinated medical support, we aim to simplify healthcare for employees while helping organisations build physical and mental well-being ecosystems." Following this launch, the company plans to expand its integrated healthcare model into international markets and develop its own end-to-end physical hospital network to deliver comprehensive support. "Much like infrastructure, healthcare requires strong foundations and long-term vision. Proactive healthcare is focused on building systems that support people before challenges arise. said Harendra Singh, Group Chairman and Patron of Jivo Care. "Jivo Care's approach is an important step towards creating a structured, technology-driven healthcare ecosystem focused on early care and sustainable health outcomes."

About Jivo Care Jivo Care is an integrated digital healthcare platform dedicated to making proactive, preventive wellness accessible to all. Through its comprehensive Global Wellness Program, the company combines technology with human-led care coordination to provide structured mental health, nutritional, and medical support, enabling a seamless healthcare journey for corporations, educational institutions, and elder care communities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)