Digital Marketing Scientist™ - A Compass that dives your businesses to success

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/SRV Media): The increased presence of online businesses and mushrooming of new companies enabled digital marketing to spread its wings. Apart from the increased demand, it has also led to creating different designations in the digital marketing arena.

These designations include from the executive level to the level of consultant. But, on the other hand, there is something people should know about, that is about the Digital Marketing Scientist™. It is a completely new term that will make buzz for sure in the empire of Digital Marketing Soon.

Who is a Digital Marketing Scientist?

The Digital Marketing Scientist™ is the latest buzzword in the area of Digital Marketing. It is not just a new word added in the dictionary of digital marketing, but it is the one that tops the chair of Digital Marketing. The role of a Digital Marketing Scientist™ is more vivid and important. He is the one who holds the umbrella of Digital Marketing with his skills, knowledge and expertise.

He uses his prowess in Digital Marketing to solve the complex and critical problems that businesses generally face in capturing the market online. The role played by the Digital Marketing Scientist™ is flexible and adaptable to any critical situation that businesses need a solution for. In simpler words, he wears multiple hats in the field of Digital Marketing. The multiple roles of Digital Marketing Scientist™ include a strategist, liaison, problem solver, mentor, consultant etc.

Role of a Digital Marketing Scientist

He is a strategist when planning and implementing strategies for businesses whose sole aim is to capture targeted markets. Using his enormous knowledge and skills, he makes the dreams of his clientele possible when acting as the strategist.

He acts as a liaison for the companies facing troubles in solving the complexities of digital marketing. He makes it possible by using the experience and the experiments he made in digital marketing.

Managing businesses is not always a cakewalk for businesses. The companies face many problems like capturing the target market, increasing the sales funnel, attracting the new market segments etc. In such instances, the Digital Marketing Scientist™ wears the hat of the problem solver by designing the right strategy to enhance the performance of their businesses.

According to the research, 45 per cent of the companies failed for the only reason of not having a proper digital marketing strategy for their businesses. And, here is where the Digital Marketing Scientist™ takes the role of mentor to guide the businesses and teach them what works out and what won't work for their businesses.

Before you ask us, we are glad to introduce Kiran Voleti, an experienced Digital Marketing Scientist™ who started his career in digital marketing two decades back. Forecasting the huge demand for digital marketing in the 21st Century, he started DotnDot in 2007.

After witnessing the several accomplishments, now it turned out to be the most wanted digital marketing consulting for businesses. The consulting clients include medium, and large-scale businesses from different domains and geographical locations, including overseas.

