Digvijay Coaching Centre's Director Naveen Nandigam awarded 'Vidya Ratna' for his contribution to commerce professional education in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): Naveen Nandigam, director of Hyderabad's leading DIGVIJAY Coaching Centre for 'Company Secretaries' (CS) has been honoured with the 'Vidya Ratna' award by the Telangana Government, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Telangana Tourism at Airaa Icon Awards 2022.

K. Anji Reddy General Manager from Telangana Tourism gave away the award to Naveen Nandigam for his contribution to the field of 'Commerce' Professional education in Hyderabad. Dr Ramesh Eppalapalli (Founder of Airaa Icon awards), Nikeelu Gunda (Founder & CEO - (https://digitalconnect.in) Digital Connect) were also present.

A ' biology ' student who qualified as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in the year, 1990, Naveen Nandigam established Digvijay Coaching Centre for coaching CS students along with CS P S Rao in Hyderabad on January 14, 1993. They started their commerce professional institute with the mission to carve out commerce professionals by providing impeccable coaching to the students pursuing the tough CA, CS, and CWA courses in India.

Over the past three decades, Naveen's perpetual passion, perseverance and purpose along with his team of committed faculties and staff has produced more than 3,000+ qualified CS, Chartered Accountants, and Cost Accountants in India with ' numerous ' All India ranks and a plethora of national and state awards.

He is continuously balancing his CA profession as well as his coaching and training assignments with each other. He also has a PG Diploma in Systems Management (PGDSM) from NIIT, India.

(https://www.youtube.com/c/3NThrive) Naveen Nandigam has been ' certified ' as a Trainer by IATD (Indian Academy of Training & Development), T Harv Eker's Peak Potentials Institute, and USA & as a 'certified' Coach by Coaching Lighthouse, India.

Naveen is an accomplished certified International Trainer & Corporate Coach. He is also certified by the World's number '1' Standford University, USA in ' Design Thinking & Innovation' (DTI). At present, Naveen is also authoring a comprehensive holistic book 'The RIGHT Thing' on how to thrive but not just survive in your Personal Life and Professional Career.

In 2021, he launched a YouTube Channel "(https://www.youtube.com/c/3NThrive) 3N Thrive " where he is providing free yet priceless transformational content for the benefit of all.

"I believe that every student and individual is 'Born to Succeed' says Nandigam, Director of Digvijay Coaching Centre. "I am overwhelmed, delighted and wholeheartedly grateful to receive the 'Vidya Ratna' award in recognition of my contribution in the field of commerce professional education in India."

In the last three decades, Naveen Nandigam believed in the true potential of his students, irrespective of their backgrounds, and in their 'real' talent even when nobody did. In other words, he has been successful in creating a majestic ' mindset shift ' for the students from the 'I Can't attitude to I also Can attitude' (which has impacted thousands of students and their families.).

Now, the students from Digvijay Coaching Centre are doing ' exceedingly ' well in their ' Personal Life Professional Careers ' and are shining 'bright like a 'beacon of light' in the Corporate world sitting on higher designations such as Corporate Secretaries, Legal heads, Managers, CFOs, CEOs, Vice-Presidents, and Presidents in the top Companies and Organizations in India, USA, Dubai, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Europe and across the World.

According to Naveen Nandigam, the majority of their students is from a rural background and belongs to Telugu, Kannada, Oriya & other vernacular mediums. Some of the students are even from non-commerce diverse backgrounds such as B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, and B.Ed etc., who have been successfully coached to excel in the tough CS, CA, and CMA courses in India.

Naveen Nandigam is on a Mission to positively Impact atleast a Billion People in his lifetime.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

