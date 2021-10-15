"Dil Hai Gray": Makers unveil the title of Urvashi Rautela's next on Vijayadashami

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Director Susi Ganeshan recently finished the shooting of his much-hyped film that stars Vineeth Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.
The movie is a remake of the Tamil super-hit film 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.
The film is currently under the post-production stage and the makers announced the title of the movie on the auspicious day of Dassehra. The movie is titled 'Dil Hai Gray'. The film is likely to be released in mid-December 2021.
The film is backed by ace national award-winning producer M Ramesh Reddy from Bangalore who has also kept the remake rights of this film in Telugu and Karnataka. Reddy is making his entry into Bollywood as a producer under his banner " Suraj production' in association with Susi Ganeshan's production house " 4v entertainment ".The movie is a thriller/ drama, deals with hot topic of phone taping in police department and how a cute family got stuck with an intruder.
