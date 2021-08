Dilip Arya's 'Shaheedi' pays a heart-warming tribute to jawaans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): The music video 'Shaheedi', released on the country's 75th Independence Day, is dedicated to the martyrdom of the jawaans of Indian Defence Forces.

It is a humble homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the honour of the nation. It is also a salute to the valiant soldiers, to their devotion and selfless dedication to the motherland. It is to say India is proud of them and are privileged to have them as saviours and protectors.

The video tells the story of a soldier seeking to solace his parents and beloved after his ultimate sacrifice. Its poignant lyrics are penned by Ashish Prakash and the song is sung by Javed Ali of 'Arziyan' and 'Kun Faya Kun' fame. Rashid Khan, the well-known music director, is the composer, and the video is directed by Ravindra Gautam.

The music video stars Dilip Arya as the main lead, a much-appreciated actor after his brilliant performance in MX Player's hit show 'Beehad Ka Baghi'. The video showcases Dilip's depth and intensity as an actor.

He gives in completely to the role, and it is impossible even for a moment not to take him as a proud jawaan of the Indian Army. His performance is stirring and makes one wonder the stuff these great soldiers are made of. Dilip will soon be seen in two forthcoming feature films, 'Chauthi Manzil' and 'Parsa Bazaar'.

Amongst the various movies and music videos that have released this Independence Day, 'Shaheedi' stands out for its nuanced portrayal of the sacrifices a soldier makes for the country, with Dilip's performance taking the music video to another level.

Watch the video here:

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rc94ZFZLlKc)

