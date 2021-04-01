'Dilli Darlings' fame Pooja Dua to feature in the upcoming film 'Chad Chadaiya'

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): Dilli Darlings actress, Pooja Dua is all set to make her film debut with 'Chad Chadaiya'. After being crowned as Mrs Iconic Personality 2017, Pooja waited for the perfect opportunity to step into the movie industry and this movie proved to be it.
Despite being a big name after her successful stint in Zee TV's Dilli Darlings, Pooja is still attached to her roots and expresses her gratitude for everything she has achieved till now. After bagging the 1st Runner up position in the show, she was offered several projects to showcase her talent. 'Chad Chadaiya' is an interesting film that was narrated to her by Gourav Mishra. Seeing the humour and twists that the movie was bringing along its plot, Pooja decided that it would be the apt thing to jump into its character.
Also being an activist and social worker, she is working with several NGOs too. She has also contributed to improving the quality of living of physically and mentally abled children. Inspiring netizens in several ways, she says that it's her way of giving back to society what she has received.
Talking about Gourav Mishra and the film, Pooja says, "I am very excited to work with such a talented individual like Gourav. Hearing the quirky plot of the film, there was no doubt in saying a yes to this project."
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
