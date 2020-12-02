Dimplle S Bathija a top celebrity & bridal makeup artist from Mumbai creates flawless bridal looks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): Every girl desires to look her best and feel confident on her wedding day. A professional and creative Makeup artist can make all the difference by making you look breathtakingly beautiful and camera-ready on your big day.

Unleash your inner goddess with a beautiful makeover by Dimplle S Bathija, one of the best celebrity Makeup Artists in Mumbai. With more than 18 years of experience in the industry, she is a name to reckon with in the celebrity circles in Mumbai. Over her vast span of a career, she has acquired professional training under Cory Walia and Annie Shah from London.

Besides this, she has also done a certified master class with international Brazillian makeup artist Alessandro Alcantara in association with UWCEE. Last but not least, she has also done a certified course under renowned Brazilian makeup artist Raphael Oliver. Her USP is her bewitching eye makeup, which she believes is the best feature of all Indian women.

The highlight of her professional career was when she did an absolutely captivating makeup for the Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela, when she walked the ramp as a Showstopper for Rohit Verma's collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week in March 2020. Dimplle did a Bengali Bridal look on Urvashi who mesmerized everyone with her looks. It was a dream come true for Dimplle.

Dimplle provides flawless, unique, and exceptional makeup services for weddings, special occasions, and celebrity look books. She is dedicated to making her clients look amazing, feel incredible, and confident at the same time.

Her bridal makeup expertise brings about magical transformations in brides to-be, making them look ravishing on their wedding day. She understands the personality of her brides, their taste and preferences and crafts the perfect flawless makeup look for them. She offers a personal one to one consultation with the brides-to-be and then specifically does the makeup to complement each individual's skin and tones. Says Dimplle, 'Brides choose me because they want to look nothing less than fabulously beautiful on the most important day of their lives and that's exactly what they will get with me. Hence the looks we create for each bride are unique and never the same. So when it comes to transforming their look with the right makeup, brides have full faith in me.'

Dimplle is a very popular bridal makeup artist for lavish and luxurious destination weddings in India and abroad. She has travelled to cities like Udaipur, Jaipur in India and foreign cities of Hongkong, Dubai Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok to do makeup for the brides. For a destination wedding, Dimplle specially does makeup on the bride according to the theme of her wedding and creates magical looks that complement with the Brides wedding outfit and jewellery. Indeed she turns a bride into a princess on her wedding day.

Dimplle has created head-turning red carpet looks with flair and style for several celebrity clients. These include Urvashi Rautela, Giorgia Andriani, Karishma Sharma, Natasa Stankovic, Arpita Khan amongst several others from the film and television industry. Says Dimplle, 'My goal with every single client who sits in my chair, whether that be a bride, model, celebrity or the next door girl, is to make them feel the very best version of themselves. To achieve this, I personalize every look to recreate that special makeover experience for my clients.'

Dimplle knows that she needs to keep evolving with the changing trends in the fashion industry. That is why she continuously updates her skills and tests new products and techniques. However, she uses only high-end professional products such as MAC, Bobby Brown, Makeup Forever, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Pat McGrath, Lancome, Chanel, Armani, and Gucci specifically selected for their effectiveness and suitability for her clients.

Dimplle is an expert at highlighting a woman's inner beauty with the right makeup. All to-be brides out there, just relax while you get pampered by Dimplle, who will create the best flawless looks for your D-day.

