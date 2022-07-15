Dinesh Radhakrishnan takes charge as chief product and technology officer of Angel One Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): At a time when Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) is making bigger strides in the fintech space, it has appointed Dinesh Radhakrishnan as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

Dinesh will lead the technology, product and design teams at Angel One. He joins Angel One following a successful stint at Ola Electric as the CTO, where he led the software engineering arm of Ola Electric and helped launch the ecosystem to web sell as well as build & support software features on Ola S1 scooter. He was also responsible for establishing the software functions for pre-owned Cars and Dash (Quick Commerce) while leading the Ola infrastructure team.

Prior to Ola, Dinesh served as General Manager at Rakuten India (mobile technology solutions division). He was instrumental in building apps like Rakuten Link and in-app messaging platforms to improve mobile app capabilities within the Rakuten Group.

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Limited, said, "Technology is at the heart of our business. Dinesh's deep understanding in building cutting-edge technology products and leading large engineering, product and design teams, will take forward our vision to build the right products that cater to the needs of our clients. With optimism and excitement, I welcome Dinesh to the Angel One family."

Dinesh Radhakrishnan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Angel One Limited, said, "I am glad to be a part of Angel One. Angel is taking the right steps and effectively using technology to democratise investing in India. I look forward to leveraging my experience, with global tech giants, in this exciting journey as the company gears up to achieve its long-term goals."

In the US, at Bloomberg and Intel for around 20 years, Dinesh built the software and teams for listed derivatives and media server functions, respectively. Apart from software engineering and program management, his Intel stint includes working closely with customers on technical pre-sales and managing design efforts.

