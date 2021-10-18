Director of Dangal launches a new book 'The Wielder Of The Trishul'

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/The PRTree): Director of the films Chillar Party, Dangal, and Chhichhore Nitesh Tiwari launched the book titled 'The Wielder Of The Trishul,' which has been written by Satyam Srivastava.

The book has come out under the vision of publishing house '(https://www.leadstartcorp.com) Leadstart'.

The launch event took place on October 14, 2021, at Title Wave in Mumbai. The book is the first part of the trilogy series 'Deva-Asura-Katha' and is available in English, Hindi, and Marathi.

The book is available on various eCommerce sites at Rs 299 each. 'The Wielder Of The Trishul' has been drafted after taking inspiration from a lot of events from Hindu Mythology.

The author has penned down the book after extensive research from a lot of backgrounds. The Deva-Asura-Katha Trilogy is a mythological fantasy on one of the greatest war stories between Indra - the King of Devas and Vritra - the mightiest Asura.

At the book launch event, both Satyam and Nitish shared their views on the book. Talking about his new book Satyam said, "This is my first time writing a book on mythology. Before that, I wrote a crime drama novel Neelkanth which was highly appreciated by the readers. The huge success of Neelkanth gave me the fortitude to write a book on mythology. And as a result, the thought of 'The wielder of the Trishul' (Asura Katha -Book 1) came to my mind."

The director complementing Satyam and his work said, "I am usually not the type of person who goes out to public forums. Satyam's book had a different charm to itself and therefore the book launch attracted me for three main reasons. First is our IIT Bombay connection as we both have been to reputed IITs. The second was the year he spent at my hostel and the third is my unconditional love for mythology."

He further said, "I read the first two chapters of the book and it got me hooked. Satyam has very beautifully created a fictional world and smartly kept the elements of the mythology. So there is a sense of recognition. The first few chapters got me hooked to the book so much that I decided to finish this book."

With his previous book 'Neelkanth: Truth, Lies, Deceit & Murder' creating a storm among the audiences, Satyam Srivastava has made a place for himself in the hearts of his readers. It could be said that his future compilations too for sure will receive immense love from the masses.

