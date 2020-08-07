Director of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Vijay Ratnakar Gutte pens his next script

Writer and Director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte have started work on his next project amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Vijay had directed and co-written the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister', an Indian biographical drama film, which was released in January 2019.

Based on the book with the same name, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was highly appreciated by critics and loved by audiences. After gaining immense popularity and praises for his debut film, Vijay has been busy exploring scripts for his next.

After choosing a difficult subject for the first film, Vijay now wants to explore the thriller/suspense genre. He has always been a fan of unique ideas so his quest of finding intriguing plot has now come to an end.

With the learnings and experience of co-writing his debut film with Mayank Tiwari, Vijay has almost completed scripting his next which will feature an A-Lister.

"After the release of my first film, I have been constantly working with my team and researching on shortlisted scripts. I don't believe in half-baked research, even for Accidental there was a proper process that was followed. I have taken time in selecting my next because I wanted to come up with a new concept that would also be commercial and entertaining at the same time. I will soon share more details with you all," shared Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.