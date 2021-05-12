Director-Producer Aman Prajapat entertains the audience with his music videos

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of 'Mindblowing' productions, Aman Prajapati garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube on his latest Punjabi hit, 'Miss You Enna Sara 2'.

Formerly associate director for the soap operas like 'Afsar Bitiya' and 'Ek Ghar Banaunga', Aman has now launched Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja with 'Milo Na Tum' music album and has shot for two songs with the legendary actor himself.

The Jaipur-based man always had a creative flair towards the direction. His journey began with his stepping in Mumbai. His company named 'Mindblowing' was earlier associated with many Bollywood films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Rocky Handsome', 'Fitoor', 'Mastizaade', 'Banjo' and many more, getting his hands on big movie promotions. With time, Aman tapped the potential of singles and music videos and decided to make his foray into the music industry.

Some of his biggest music videos include 'Badan Pe Sitare' featuring Asim Riaz, 'Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi' featuring Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan and many other hits. Not just this, the director has weaved his magic with Gajendra Verma by giving some of the biggest musical hits like 'Milo Na Tum' which has reached almost 100 million views on YouTube. Moreover, for his work, he has globe-trotted to the best destinations of the world including Switzerland, Italy, Austria and various other places.

Aman's list of songs does not stop here. 'Yaad Karke', 'Khaas' and 'Mareez-E-Ishq' are some classics on which he has earlier worked on. Apart from this, the director feels blessed to have worked with some of the biggest music labels in his career. One of his songs has been with record label Desi Music Factory. The song titled 'Aeroplane' featuring Faisu has clocked more than 36 million views on the internet.

Speaking about his mammoth success, Aman Prajapat said, "It is the love of the audience that encourages me. That's what keeps me going. Song after song, my work has been given so much love that all I have is gratitude towards the audience."

On the professional front, the director has got an interesting line-up of music videos. It is believed that Aman Prajapat will have four songs released in the coming time. All the songs are with well-known names from the entertainment industry including Raftaar, Karan Kundra, Amit Mishra, Faisu, Jumana Khan, Antara Mitra among others.

One of the leading directors Aman Prajapat has truly carved his name who has directed and produced many chartbusters in his career.

