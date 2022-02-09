Director Sunill Khosla's Punjabi Film "Mera Vyah Kara Do" Trailer launch

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): The Trailer of Producer Vibha Dutta Khosla's Punjabi film "Mera Vyah Kara Do" has been launched by ZEE5 on YouTube channel today, with the release date of the film on 18th February 2022 which will have a premiere on OTT platform of ZEE5.
The film narrates the story of a Punjabi village girl who edits her matrimonial profile with her bold pics and description, the bad girl image works in her favor but also creates chaos in her life. A fun family entertainer treated musically, it was shot in Haryana & Chandigarh.
The producers have avoided theatrical release as most of the Punjabi films recently released were running to empty halls, thus OTT was the only option to reach a larger audience all over the world.
The film is made under the banner of Maxor Movies [Mumbai] and has story screenplay and Direction by Sunill Khosla.
Starring Dilpreet Dhillon and Mandy Takhar who have been paired for the first time along with Hobby Dhaliwal, Rupinder Rupi, Sunny Gill, Santosh Malhotra, Vijay Tandon, Renu Mohali, Goni Sagoo, Parminder Gill, Ashwani Mohan, Onika, Arvinder Sandhal, Naviya Singh & Introducing Manjot Singh and Aarti Sharma.
Music composed by different music directors like Gurmeet Singh, Jsl Singh, Gurmohh & Shamita Bhatkar. It has five super hit songs.
Lyrics by Kuldeep Kandiara, Vijay Dhammi & Jung Sandhu. Singers- Mannat Noor, Jyoti Nooran, Shipra Goyal, Gurmeet Singh & Wazir Singh. It's a Raju Chadha Presentation.
