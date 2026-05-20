VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: As Indian organizations accelerate the adoption of AI for driving productivity and high-stakes decision-making, the focus is shifting from innovation alone to innovation you can trust. SAS Innovate on Tour, Mumbai returns at this inflection point to explore how the next phase of enterprise AI in India is moving beyond experimentation to governed, production-ready AI that delivers measurable outcomes. SAS, a global leader in data and AI, will be convening India's foremost business leaders, data practitioners and SAS partners for a curated event at JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai on June 3, 2026. This edition will feature inspiring keynotes, industry-focused sessions, interactive experiences and engaging live demos, all grounded in SAS's five-decade heritage of delivering innovation that organizations can trust.

"India has never lacked ambition when it comes to AI," said Noshin Kagalwalla, Vice President - Public Sector, APAC & Managing Director, SAS India. "What organizations need now is the right framework to act on it confidently. SAS Innovate on Tour, Mumbai gives decision-makers the opportunity to see how data and AI are delivering real outcomes. We have assembled an outstanding line-up of industry experts, and we look forward to meaningful conversations on how AI can drive responsible, measurable impact for Indian enterprises." Among the distinguished speakers gracing the summit are: - Salila Pande, Managing Director and CEO - SBI Card - Chiranjoy Chowdhuri, Global Head of AI & Data - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

- Ravindra Negi, Group Chief Risk Officer - Bank of Baroda - Debashish Roy, Chief Digital Transformation Officer - CEAT Limited - Manish K. Agrawal, Sr. EVP & Head Credit Intelligence Control and PAR - HDFC Bank - Gyan Pandey, Executive President and Chief Digital & Information Officer - Polycab India - Raj Kokil Singh, Chief Risk Officer - Central Bank of India - Rajaram Balasubramaniam, CSO and Head of Analytics - Aavas Financiers Limited - Shashwat Kumar, Head - BIU & Analytics - DCB Bank - Shashi Kant Dahuja, Executive Director & Chief Underwriting Officer, Shriram General Insurance 50 Years of Trust and Why It Matters More Than Ever

SAS Innovate on Tour Mumbai arrives as SAS marks a defining global milestone this year: 50 years of helping organizations navigate every economic shift and technology transition with confidence. Founded in 1976, SAS today serves over 50,000 customers, including most of the Fortune 100 in over 150 countries. That enduring success has been built on a customer-first philosophy and the belief that trust is the foundation of every technology decision, a principle that is especially critical in today's AI-driven world. Kunal Aman, Director - Marketing, India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at SAS, said, "SAS Innovate on Tour, Mumbai is designed as a focused forum for leaders navigating the realities of enterprise AI. It is a curated day of evidence-based conversations, addressing what it takes to move AI from promise to production in some of India's most complex and regulated environments. As SAS marks its 50th year anniversary, this milestone makes the Mumbai edition especially significant, and we are excited to bring together experts who have built it, practitioners who have lived it, and leaders who are ready to scale it."

What Attendees Will Experience SAS Innovate on Tour Mumbai is structured for every role and every level of AI maturity, right from the boardroom strategy to hands-on execution. The event will bring together thought leaders from banking, insurance, manufacturing, public sector and life sciences who are using data and AI to improve productivity, manage risk, combat fraud, optimize operations, and improve decision-making at scale. Attendees can explore two focused experience tracks across Data & AI and Financial services, hearing from practitioners who have moved AI from concept to production, alongside SAS experts sharing how new platform capabilities and the latest tools can help organizations deliver transparent, accountable and outcome-driven AI.

Partners SAS Innovate on Tour is presented by SAS in partnership with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, KPMG and Nupeak. Together, SAS and its partners put data and AI to work and deliver insights that improve lives. Register Now Request your attendance to reserve your place at SAS Innovate on Tour Mumbai. About SAS SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®. SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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