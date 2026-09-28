PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Disprz, the AI-powered enterprise learning and skilling platform trusted by 500+ enterprises and 3.5 million+ learners across 25+ countries, has unveiled Autonomous Enablement OS, a bold AI-native system that autonomously does enablement work end to end and coaches every employee in the flow of their work, with a human reviewing and approving what reaches them. With it, Disprz vaults beyond the traditional learning and skilling category toward a far bigger ambition: the autonomous enterprise. - Rebuilt from the ground up for the AI era, Autonomous Enablement OS puts an army of agents to work on the outcomes businesses are measured on: faster ramp, more revenue per seller, and people ready for their next role. The launch comes as Disprz crosses ₹130 crore in ARR, with 500+ enterprises across 25+ countries.

The launch caps a breakout period of growth, with the company recently crossing ₹130 crore in ARR. With its suite finding breakthrough success in India and global markets, Disprz is now ready to accelerate that momentum with Autonomous Enablement OS. The company recently won the Talent Track at the Accenture Tech Next Challenge, a programme focused on identifying deep-tech firms, where Autonomous Enablement OS was showcased against this year's theme of enterprise autonomous technologies. The recognition further reinforces the direction Disprz is headed, with strongest demand coming from banking, insurance, retail, pharma, automobile and manufacturing. From AI features to autonomous work

Where 'AI in L & D' has mostly meant a few features bolted onto a platform someone still has to operate, Autonomous Enablement OS does the work itself. Leaders simply name a business result, such as a faster ramp, higher win rates, or readiness for a new role, and an army of agents goes and delivers it, coaching each person right where they already sell, serve, and ship. Powering it all is the Context Graph: a living map built entirely from a company's own data, including who each person is, what they got wrong, what a winning conversation sounds like, and what actually closed. Agents read from it, act, and write every outcome back, so the system only gets smarter over time. And because it is built from a company's own reality rather than a generic model, no competitor can ever replicate it.

"Autonomous Enablement OS isn't AI bolted onto a platform. It's a fundamentally new architecture where agents do the work end to end," said Subramanian Viswanathan, Co-founder and CEO of Disprz. "Learning stops being a program you run and becomes an outcome the system delivers for you. That is what it means to move from learning and skilling to the autonomous enterprise, and we believe it's the future of this category." A leap in the experience layer, putting a voice-enabled coach in every worker's pocket The experience layer puts a voice-enabled coach in every worker's pocket, available in the systems they already work on, like WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams, and in their own language. The agents spring into action on two triggers: an event, such as a new joiner, role change, or product launch; and a signal, such as a KPI moving or ticket size dipping. They interpret these signals, determine what each person needs, and autonomously build the content, roleplays, practice scenarios, and coaching interventions to address it. Nothing ever ships unattended: before any agent reaches an employee, a human sees what it plans to do and why, and can approve, change, or hold it. This is built for the governance questions regulated industries ask first.

Autonomous Enablement OS launches with three offerings mapped to the employee lifecycle: - Autonomous Onboarding: builds each new hire's path and walks them through it right where they work, getting people productive in days, not weeks. - Autonomous Sales Enablement & Coaching: pinpoints who is struggling to close, coaches them through the exact objections they are hitting, and lets them practise before the call. - Autonomous Talent Development: figures out the skills a changing role demands and helps people build them over time, without waiting for an annual review. Proven with leading enterprises, now scaling globally Autonomous Enablement OS is already in use with some of the world's largest enterprises across banking, retail, and technology, built by the team that already runs learning and skilling for the likes of Axis Bank, Starbucks, Bajaj General Insurance, and Flipkart, on the platform 3.5 million+ learners rely on every day.

"Growing 30% year on year tells us the market is ready for outcome-led enablement," said Kuljit Chadha, Co-founder and COO of Disprz. "Customers don't want more courses. They want faster time to productivity, more revenue per seller, and people ready for their next role. Autonomous Enablement OS delivers exactly those outcomes at scale. For us, and for the market, this is the start of an entirely new category." For early adopters, the human-in-the-loop design has been decisive. "Organisational learning works best when it is relevant, personalized, and accessible. For us at Piramal Finance, our focus is on building the right capabilities and enabling our people to perform at their best. AI allows us to move beyond traditional, cohort-based learning and embed contextual learning into operational workflows," said Parneet Soni, Head HR, Retail Finance, Piramal Finance. "Through Autonomous Enablement, we see a meaningful opportunity to bring personalised coaching closer to individual needs, further aligning with everyday business situations. We are excited to partner with Disprz as we build a more adaptive, continuous, and meaningful approach to the enterprise skilling ecosystem."

Disprz is now scaling Autonomous Enablement OS across enterprises, with adoption expected to accelerate over the coming quarters as the company drives toward its stated goal of ₹200 crore in ARR. About Disprz Disprz is an AI-powered enterprise learning, skilling, and enablement platform trusted by 500+ enterprises and 3.5 million+ learners across 25+ countries. Its agentic suite, spanning LMS, LXP, Frontline Training, and AI Sales Coach, helps organisations in banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and pharma tie capability directly to business outcomes. With Autonomous Enablement OS, Disprz is extending that platform into a bold new category: enablement work done autonomously, in the flow of work, with a human in the loop. Learn more at disprz.ai.

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