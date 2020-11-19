Distinguished professors of SIBM Pune in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/ SRV Media): Web of Science, part of Clarivate, is the largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. The 2020 list of highly cited researchers has been released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. Clarivate has recognised the true pioneers in their fields over the last decade, demonstrated by the production of multiple highly-cited papers that rank in the top 1 per cent by citations for field and year in the Web of Science. Of the world's scientists and social scientists, Clarivate highly cited researchers truly are one in 1,000. Clarivate has identified 6,100+ researchers representing 1,250+ institutions in over 50 countries who are highly cited researchers.

The highly cited researchers list from Clarivate identifies scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publication of multiple papers, highly cited by their peers, during the last decade. Researchers are selected for their exceptional performance in one or more of 21 fields (those used in the Clarivate, Essential Science Indicators or ESI) or across several fields. Approximately 6,400 researchers are named Highly Cited Researchers in 2020--some 3,900 in specific fields and about 2,500 for cross-field performance. This is the third year that researchers with cross-field impact have been identified. The recognition of researchers with substantial influence in several fields keeps the Highly Cited Researcher list contemporary and relevant.

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune (SIBM Pune) is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Three distinguished professors of SIBM Pune - ordered alphabetically - Professor Dr Angappa Gunasekaran, Professor Dr Rameshwar Dubey and Professor Dr Yogesh Dwivedi have been included in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. Distinguished professors take academic sessions for MBA & MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) and MBA (Leader & Strategy) students. They also help the faculty members in their research endeavours.

Dr Angappa Gunasekaran is the Dean and Professor at School of Business and Public Administration, California State University, Bakersfield Bakersfield, California while Dr Rameshwar Dubey is the Reader-Operations Management at Liverpool Business School,Liverpool John Moores University Liverpool, England,United Kingdom. Dr Yogesh Dwivedi is the Co-Director of Research at Swansea University - School of Management and also Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation at Swansea University.

"We are delighted that the distinguished professors of SIBM Pune have been included in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science. They have immensely helped SIBM Pune in its research endeavours" says DrvRamakrishan Raman, Director of SIBM Pune and Dean of Faculty of Management of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

