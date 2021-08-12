DIZO, by realme TechLife, offering DIZO Watch at just INR 3,299 for limited period on Flipkart

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DIZO, the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, is offering its first-ever smartwatch - DIZO Watch at a special price after INR 250 discount, on account of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations.

As part of the deal ending on August 15, 2021, DIZO Watch, which is originally priced at INR 3,999, will be available at an attractive price of INR 3,299 with additional bank discounts on Flipkart. During the offer period, consumers will get an additional 10% instant discount[1] on making payments using Kotak Bank Cards and Citi Cards.

DIZO Watch features an Ultra Sharp Display Display, 90 sport modes, health monitoring and 12 days of battery life, and importantly the Smart AIoT Control, is key to expanding realmeTechLife portfolio and outreach - offering consumers a great smartwatch at an incredible price.

Additionally, DIZO has been enjoying an overwhelming attention and great response from India. It entered into the list of top 10 brands by Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in the Flipkart hearables category, which is a first time ever for a new brand in this segment to achieve this in a month's time and that too with only two products - DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless.

Furthermore, the DIZO GoPods D has also emerged as the highest rated[2] TWS earbuds in 1K-2K category and also received an enthusiastic nod by popular celebrities from the entertainment industry including (https://www.instagram.com/tv/CRS7x2njfXz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) Shenaz Treasury, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CRVizfTHeoe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link)Gauhar Khan, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CRQfOKbphey/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) Varun Sood, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CRYLNKpCy4H/) Rithvik D and (https://www.instagram.com/p/CRbHC17leGN/) Kanika Kapoor. On the other hand, the DIZO Wireless became a best-seller and the highest rated[3] neckband in 1K-2K category on Flipkart.

The DIZO GoPods D, power-packed with all these exciting features and a compact form factor, is currently available at a price of INR 1,399 and the DIZO Wireless, with its outstanding features and light-weight neckband design, is available at INR 1,299 only. Banks offers are also application as per the Flipkart terms and conditions.

DIZO Watch:

(https://www.flipkart.com/dizo-watch-smartwatch/p/itmb4659776e0550?ocmpid=dizo_pr)

DIZO GoPods D:

(https://www.flipkart.com/audio-video/~cs-9qifv6lknk/pr?sid=0pm & amp;collection-tab-name=Dizo%20Gopods & amp;ocmpid=Dizo_GoPods_D_PR)

DIZO Wireless: (https://www.flipkart.com/dizo-by-realme-techlife-wireless-bluetooth-headset/p/itmed96f6db02e2c?pid=ACCG37GRY5R393UF & amp;ocmpid=Dizo_wireless_black_PR) (https://www.flipkart.com/a/p/itmf?pid=ACCG37GRY5R393UF & ocmpid=Dizo_wireless_black_PR)

The DIZO Watch features a 3.5cm (1.4") Ultra Sharp Touchscreen at a HD resolution of 320x320 pixel, 600 nits at 323 ppi and 30FPS for clear visibility even when outdoors on a sunny day and also offers a great display with vivid colours, which is pleasing to the eyes.

The Live Watch Faces, 60+ watch dials and an option to personalize the dial with favourite pictures, fulfil the need to change and meet the fashion aesthetics for any occasion.

Preloaded with 90 Sport Modes such as running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free workout, the DIZO Watch supports recording daily and weekly exercise durations and calorie consumption in any specific exercising mode.

The advanced PPG sensor lets the smartwatch monitor health stats with precision more than ever, including real-time heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, sedentary and water intake reminders.

The Smart AIoT Control feature via realme Link App enables managing various realmeTechLife IoT enabled devices such as Bluetooth speakers, light bulbs, sockets, etc. Additionally, it controls smartphones to play music and take photos, unlock the smartphone kept in the near distance and can also help search for the smartphone.

Other aspects important for users and are available in the smartwatch are stopwatch, weather forecast, call notification, low battery reminder, brightness and do-not-disturb mode, etc.

With 315mAh battery and magnetic charging base, the smartwatch is powered by a low-power consumption chip and Bluetooth 5.0 technology that holds enough charge for 12 days on a single charge. An IP68 water resistant rating allows one to swim, take a shower, wash hands or do the dishes, even with the smartwatch on.

Further, for quality assurance the DIZO Watch is thoroughly tested for 1,00,000X button tests, tension resistance tests of up to 7kg, 3,000X clasping tests and 3,000X bent tests.

(https://www.businesswireindia.com/dizo-by-realme-techlife-offering-dizo-watch-at-just-inr-3299-for-limited-period-on-flipkart-74409.html)[1] Terms and conditions as per Flipkart

(https://www.businesswireindia.com/dizo-by-realme-techlife-offering-dizo-watch-at-just-inr-3299-for-limited-period-on-flipkart-74409.html)[2]1 Based on products with a minimum of 700 ratings

(https://www.businesswireindia.com/dizo-by-realme-techlife-offering-dizo-watch-at-just-inr-3299-for-limited-period-on-flipkart-74409.html)[3]2 Based on products with a minimum of 900 ratings

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)