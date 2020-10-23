DJ KSHMR releases flaming new song 'One More Round' for Garena Free Fire

You would like to read
- Garena's latest update gives Free Fire fans what they want: Clash Squad - Ranked Season 1, Return of Purgatory, added emote slots, and more
- Meet DJ Felix, the guy who revolutionised Hip-Hop in Kolkata with His turntable skills
- Ridley Scott's banner Scott Free inks first-look deal with Apple
- Young Indians Chennai installs its 25th 'Sugadharam' touch-free hand wash system for free public use
- Hyderabad's start-up comes with Shodhan-L, an automatic touch free, hand sanitiser dispenser
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global sensation and award winning musician DJ KSHMR and Asian gaming company Garena's Free Fire announced an exclusive global partnership last month.
Garena unveils an exclusive look at the features of Free Fire x KSHMR partnership, in collaboration with Warner Music Group's iconic Dance label Spinnin' Records, including updates on 'Character K' and the new song 'One More Round'. The game will have an exclusive and unique character, Modelled on the Dutch Dance label's pioneering DJ/Producer. KSHMR's in-game Free Fire 'Character K', will be available to players from, 16 October 2020.
''One Round' by KSHMR and Jeremy Oceans. The song KSHMR wrote for Free Fire's BOOYAH Day is out now! 'One More Round', presented by both Jeremy Oceans and KSHMR himself, plays heavily on DJ KSHMR's signature vocal-driven production style, and delivers the same energy as users get from playing Free Fire.
'One More Round' personifies courage and bravery, setting the tone with building guitar chords that burst into blazing beats and drops. Adding an air of mystery, a building drumline results in a brazen, up-tempo record. 'One More Round' talks about the camaraderie between friends, how they will be there for one another and come together. Just like the players in Free Fire, they are also always up for One More Round, whatever life throws at them, even after the lights go down. Stay tuned, as the official music releases on October 19th.
DJ KSHMR has appeared in DJ Mag's top 100 DJs consecutively since the past five years. His fan following on social media knows no bounds, with over a million followers on Instagram, and over 2 million on Facebook. His popularity on YouTube grows exponentially by the second, with a rapidly increasing number of followers and views.
Find the song here Spotify | Amazon Music
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/37QHm10rH7gS5VDDH6nfVC?highlight=spotify:track:5t9YU2mww4eiFCeTBy3EFU
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/albums/B08J4BV9H7?ref=dm_sh_a38a-da8d-dmcp-417e-11bdd & musicTerritory=IN & marketplaceId=A21TJRUUN4KGV
Music Video releases on 19th October 2020.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor