The campaign brings together curated fashion, AI-powered smart mirrors, interactive lookbooks and seamless in-mall shopping across DLF Malls

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], April 20: DLF Malls has launched its vibrant "Summer Up" campaign across its premier shopping destinations-DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade and DLF Avenue, running from April 15 to May 20, 2026. The campaign reimagines summer shopping by seamlessly integrating curated fashion with cutting-edge digital experiences. Built around the theme "100 Looks, 1 Summer," the initiative showcases 100 thoughtfully considered looks and styles crafted by renowned stylists Pranav Goswamy, Smridhi Sibal and Jasbir Singh Mehta. The edits feature collections from globally recognized brands such as Zara, H & M, Mango, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, Aldo and Charles & Keith. Spanning categories from everyday wear and work looks to travel wardrobes, occasion dressing and seasonal essentials, the campaign offers a complete style guide for the modern shopper.

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head - Retail, DLF Limited, said, "100 Looks, 1 Summer is about reimagining how India shops - fluid, expressive, and across brands. At DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, and DLF Mall of India, we are bringing together fashion, technology, and personalization through AI smart mirrors and immersive phygital pop-ups. It's a celebration of mixing, matching, and making every summer look uniquely yours." At the heart of "Summer Up" is a phygital retail experience introduced in partnership with ORBO, blending physical browsing with digital innovation. Visitors can engage with interactive lookbooks, AI-powered smart mirrors and augmented reality (AR) try-on tools, enabling them to visualize outfits, access product details and locate items within the mall effortlessly.

The customer's journey is designed across four intuitive touchpoints: Discover, Try, Explore and Navigate, making fashion exploration more personalised and engaging. The smart mirrors allow real-time virtual styling, helping shoppers transition seamlessly from inspiration to purchase. Extending beyond the mall environment, DLF Malls has introduced a dedicated microsite that mirrors the in-store experience. This platform allows users to browse curated looks, identify featured brands and plan their shopping visits remotely, bridging online discovery with offline retail. With "Summer Up," DLF Malls continues to push the boundaries of experiential retail, creating a connected ecosystem that enhances convenience, personalisation and engagement for today's digitally savvy consumers.

About DLF Malls DLF Malls is a category-defining leader in India's organized retail landscape, creating destination-led ecosystems where luxury, premium retail, dining, and culture come together under a curated vision. With a strong presence across key urban markets, its portfolio spans iconic luxury destinations such as DLF Emporio and The Chanakya, alongside premium destinations including DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue Saket, and DLF CyberHub. Continuing its expansion, DLF Malls is strengthening its footprint through new formats such as upscale neighbourhood Plazas and upcoming developments including DLF Promenade Goa, while also extending retail into office ecosystems. By seamlessly blending global excellence with homegrown innovation, DLF Malls continues to set the benchmark for modern retail in India.

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