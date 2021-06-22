DMZ INTERNATIONAL is helping India's handmade handloom weavers & artisans by creating an online global market

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV Media): With the aim to benefit people in the handloom industry, provide more employment for them and help the Make In India initiative, DMZ International was launched.

The Indian handloom industry saw a massive drop in employment and revenue generation owing to the wider implications of the pandemic. To bring the industry back to its prime, DMZ International is playing a vital role in it.

Nishanth Muraleedharan, Founder of DMZ International, said, "Our goal is to help the weavers and artisans incorporate their handlooms into society a lot more by penetrating the online market as well to ensure the handmade handloom products reach the millennials wardrobe too. Additionally, this also helps with protecting the beautiful craft which will enable them to develop more of a demand for handlooms along with helping the 'Make In India' initiative. This is set to provide more employability opportunities and a better lifestyle for the experienced, talented weavers and artisans across India.

Nishani Online Services has announced the launch of the brand DMZ International to showcase the work of the weavers and artisans of India to the world through the online market and create a market for their handmade products across the globe. It is an Indian brand that deals exclusively with GI certified handmade handlooms and weavers from GI certified places for their exceptional skilled works. It is the first Indian clothing brand that provides a 1-year warranty for any manufacturing defect. Furthermore, all the products are packed and shipped in customized gift boxes. Those interested in the products can purchase them from Amazon and give back to the community.

Handmade handloom is a fabric made with a manually operated loom. Handlooms are a very prevalent art form in India which is a culmination of 5000 years of a rich heritage that has never been adequately recorded or documented in any significant form and thus, has sadly taken a back seat due to international brands making their way to the nearest mall.

There are many different kinds of handloom fabrics from various parts of India such as Ikat from Odisha, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, Bandhani or popularly known as tie-dye from Gujarat, Muslin from Bengal, Kasvu Saree from Kerala, and many more. Hence, DMZ International is closely working with artisans and weavers through the length and breadth of the country to understand the know-how and pedagogy to develop deep market insights which will make them an unmatched brand in this industry soon.

Many indicators show that employment in the handloom industry has not increased, and in fact, has decreased especially in the trying times of the pandemic. Handloom fabric production declined drastically between 2014-15 to 2017-18 and even more so after the pandemic. Handloom weavers and artisans are suffering from the financial crisis as there is no demand for their products or buyers for their handmade crafts. The launch of this brand will provide employment to such people and pave way for future trends as this initiative will enable anyone to purchase original handmade handloom sitting in the comfort of their home by purchasing online from the Amazon store.

Make in India is a major national programme of the Government of India designed to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property and build best in class manufacturing infrastructure in the country. DMZ International is trying to help this initiative by facilitating all of these aspects to the Indian handloom industry. By supporting the brand one will not only be motivating the weavers to keep creating masterpieces but will also keep this Indian tradition alive.

