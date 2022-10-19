Doctor Dreams New Campaign Wants you to be #HameshaChill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal Ltd., has rolled out two new brand films for this festive season. The latest campaign, conceptualized by Only Much Louder (OML) intends to educate consumers about the importance of choosing the right mattress and restates its proposition of 'Happy Sleep, Delivered!'.

The film encapsulates two stories where characters stay #HameshaChill even in extraordinary situations. The films communicates the product benefits and the brand philosophy with a dash of humor.

Doctor Dreams brings to you a whole new way of life. Click on the link to discover the secret to staying #HameshaChill - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiV0rmrupgw)

Roast the ghost with your #HameshaChill way of life. Brought to you by Doctor Dreams Mattress equipped with ICEFOAM™ Technology - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZpT3qiR4vY)

Commenting on the new campaign, Pinaki Gupta, Senior General Manager - Marketing, Nilkamal Ltd said, "At Doctor Dreams we thrive to deliver the best sleep solution to our consumers. Backed by immense research and technology, our mattresses combine comfort with modern-day convenience. With our new campaign that coincides with the festive period, we have attempted to entertain our customers while simultaneously encouraging them to be #HameshaChill. We are positive this campaign will connect with our audience."

Veena Janaj - Creator Management Division (Writers), OML says, "As a talent management agency and a creative house, we have always worked toward highlighting interesting voices like Vishal Dayama and Puneet Chadha. The #HameshaChill campaign by Doctor Dreams has been a step towards that. The campaign is fun, quirky, and as fresh as it gets."

Doctor Dreams is creating a comprehensive sleep ecosystem with its host of products, accessories, and softer solutions to aid sleep. Doctor Dreams offers and range of products like Mattress, Pillows, Mattress protector and Beds. Doctor Dreams mattresses have been designed keeping in mind the sleep patterns, body ergonomics and India's prevalent weather condition. In addition to world-class products, Doctor Dreams has created a host of digital experiences such as the Sleep Journal, Sleep music and Sleep stories.

For more details on Doctor Dreams, please visit - (https://doctordreams.com).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)