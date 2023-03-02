Doctors Aesthetics Centre launches Picocare Majesty, pioneering laser skincare device for the first-time in South India

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV): Doctors Aesthetics Centre (DAC), one of the pioneering Indian initiatives in aesthetics and skincare procedures, has launched, for the first time in South India, Picocare 250 Majesty, the world's first 250 Picosecond Nd: YAG laser. A USA FDA-approved skin care laser, Picocare 250 Majesty is from Wontech, South Korea, with the aim to redefine the contours of skin laser care and aesthetics in India, uncovering the youthful glow hidden by ageing and skin-related problems.

Adding to the expansive array of advanced technology available at DAC (https://doctorsaestheticscentre.com), Picocare 250 Majesty is set to resolve a variety of skin-related procedures with maximum efficiency. It will remove multi-coloured tattoos and is proven to be very effective in Pigmented Lesion treatments for Freckles, Lentigines, age spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, Melasma, Ota Nevus and scar treatments like Acne scars, atrophic scars, Hypertrophic scars. Picocare 250 Majesty is also designed to work wonders in skin rejuvenation treatments for uneven skin texture, dull skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles, and enlarged pores. Pico Majesty Toning is a unique treatement, which only Picocare 250 Majesty can perform, to enhance the tone and texture of the skin.

Picocare 250 Majesty is a major milestone in the illustrious journey of DAC, which hones expertise in major medical and cosmetic areas such as Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Trichology treatment, Aesthetics Medicine, Pre-marital procedures, body contouring and fat reduction procedures, and colour and black tattoo removal.

Launched in December 2014, Doctors Aesthetics Centre (DAC), is a specialized centre for Skin Laser and Aesthetics procedures. The initiative is driven by the vision of Dr George Varghese Koluthara, who brought together his national and international experience and expertise in Skin Laser and Aesthetic procedures with the most modern equipment available.

In view of the launch, Dr George Koluthara, on a forward-looking note said, "Your skin mirrors your personality: with this belief, we at Doctors Aesthetics Centre have continually striven to offer the best line of skin enhancement procedures since the very first day of our operations. Carrying that commitment to excellence ahead, we are set to bring to our clients, cutting-edge skincare technology condensed in Picocare 250 Majesty. With the launch, skin treatments will not be the same in India anymore. "Picocare 250 Majesty is set to make international-quality skin treatment available in Kochi."

With the launch of the Picocare 250 Majesty machine, DAC has added a new dimension of excellence to the clinic's elite panel of US FDA-approved machines such as Coolsculpting, Sculpsure, Venus Legacy, CM Slim, Ultraformer III, Candela Gentle YAG, Fotona SP Spectro, Fotona XP Spectro, Venus Versa, Hydrafacial, SilkPeel dermal infusion, Venus Viva, Union Medical CO2 laser, Future RF 50, and Tixel machine.

These cutting-edge technologies sharpen the expertise of Dr George Varghese Koluthara. More than two decades of hands-on experience and exposure to a wide spectrum of international cadaveric training and applied anatomy workshops have made Dr Koluthara the best skin laser care and aesthetic expert. To say the least, Picocare 250 Majesty will open up new avenues of possibilities for Dr Koluthara and DAC to touch more lives via the expert-led skin treatment.

For more information, please visit: (https://doctorsaestheticscentre.com)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)