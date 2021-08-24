Doctors launch 'Powai Medicos Association' - a platform to exchange knowledge and new skills in healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powai Medicos Association (PMA) - a body of practicing Doctors in Powai area and its vicinity in Mumbai was formally launched recently. It was inaugurated by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani - MD of Hiranandani Group and Patron of PMA who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

While addressing the large gathering of members - Doctors at the launch event the Chief Guest Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said, "I am a strong advocate of the formation of the associations of the industry or professions. After having been personally instrumental in floating three successful industry associations in Realty sector in the country, today I am overjoyed to be associated with and being present at the launch of another association - 'Powai Medicos Association'. I believe the associations bring in a lot of credibility both within and outside. I appeal to all members of Powai Medico Association to use this platform to learn and share the knowledge within members and also with the general public outside." He further advised the members that besides elevating their knowledge and skills through this platform they also need to figure out what different and unique initiatives they collectively can add that can make the PMA standout among other similar associations in the city. He also urged all members - Doctors to strive to go beyond their regular task and do little extra for their patients or the hospital they work with and when they do that little extra, it is bound to pay them back many folds in some form or other, sooner or later.

Dr. Saifuddin Bandukwala - Chairperson of PMA while commenting on the formation process of the association said, "Though a thought of creating such body was there since past many years, there was a lot of hesitancy among us in taking an initiative, it was only in past four months things started moving and taking shape which led to formation, registration with the authority and membership drive which swelled to over 200 members within a short span and still growing. We hope to address and resolve the various issues the medical fraternity has and also going to have a dedicated WOMEN DOCTORS' WING."

According to Dr. Sanjeev Jain - Vice Chairman of PMA, "The PMA will help all doctors of Powai to join on single platform and will help in exchanging knowledge. We would like to have CMEs, Workshops, Conferences with Current Concepts in all the specialities. Focus on Scientific research will be an attractive option to all the members. One of the most important responsibility would be to create health awareness and related issues in the community."

Dr. Vimal Pahuja - Secretary of PMA expressed his gratitude towards the response PMA is getting in terms of enrolment of members and their enthusiastic participation in the launch event.

The Committee of the 'Powai Medicos Association' comprises of 1) Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani - Patron 2) Dr. Sujit Chatterjee - Advisor 3) Dr. Saifuddin Bandukwala - Chairperson 4) Dr. Sanjeev Jain - Vice Chairperson 5) Dr. Vimal Pahuja - Secretary 6) Dr. Suvin Shetty - Treasurer 7) Dr. Neeraj Tulara - Joint Secretary 8) Dr. Anita Soni - Scientific Committee Chair 9) Dr. Swapnil Mehta - Membership Coordinator.

Powai Medicos Association is a body of Practicing Medical Professionals/Doctors practicing/residing in Powai area. Some of the prime objectives of Powai Medicos Association are: 1) Promote, undertake and create awareness about health and disease in the community 2) Educate and update Doctors by conducting seminars, CMEs, workshops and live surgeries 3) Be the bridge between Doctors and society at large by creating awareness and opportunities for community-based research 4) Conduct health camps and screen the population at large for lifestyle related diseases and educate them regarding diet, exercise and lifestyle changes that help in prevention of diseases 5) Associate with NGOs to serve the society at large in a meaningful way by providing health services to the underprivileged in society 6) Help other doctors and contemporaries to develop a sense of belonging and support them in case of untoward incidents faced by them in their practice 7) Increase the serial interaction between doctors and stress of professional practice by sharing and caring.

For further information about PMA, please write to powaimedicosassociation@gmail.com.

