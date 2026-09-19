VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], September 19: A new collaboration is taking shape in the Indian entertainment industry as Don Cinema, Don Music Cafe and Pen N Camera International, led by founder Mehmood Ali, join hands with Mad Motion Pictures, led by producer Ashish Sharma, to develop and produce an ambitious slate of music videos, feature films and web series. The collaboration is designed to bring together established industry experience, strong music properties, cinematic storytelling and emerging talent, with the first phase beginning with a series of music songs to be shot across Europe. The upcoming music initiative brings together some of the most recognised voices in Indian music, including Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Mohd. Irfan, Daler Mehndi and Palak Muchhal, alongside a dynamic ensemble of actors and performers including Ajaz Khan, Smitha Gondkar, Priyanka Tiwari and the popular Saddy Team 07, as well as promising new faces.

The music production will be overseen by Music Producer Sayantan Guha, with Prashant Vilankar directing the songs. Renowned choreographer Pappu Khanna will lead the choreography, while AKN Sebastian will handle cinematography, bringing together an experienced creative team for the international productions. A collaboration built on experience The association brings significant experience from both sides. Mehmood Ali, founder of Don Cinema, Don Music Cafe and Pen N Camera International, has built a substantial career across film production, distribution, entertainment and digital content. His production background includes 32 films, while his distribution portfolio spans 250+ films, providing the collaboration with extensive experience across different segments of the Indian entertainment ecosystem.

On the production side, Ashish Sharma of Mad Motion Pictures brings his own established experience, having been associated with the production of more than 10 films. The coming together of these two production backgrounds aims to create a wider entertainment ecosystem extending from music and music videos to feature films and web series, with a particular focus on commercially engaging stories, quality production and international visual presentation. From Music to Films and Web Series The European music schedule will serve as the first major phase of the collaboration. The songs are being planned with an international visual scale while retaining the emotional and musical appeal of Indian audiences.

Following the music productions, the collaboration plans to expand into feature-film production and web-series development, creating opportunities for both established artists and fresh talent. The partners also intend to explore new performers, writers, directors, musicians and technicians as part of their upcoming content slate. A new chapter for independent entertainment production The partnership represents a meeting point between traditional film production experience and the rapidly expanding digital entertainment landscape. With Don Cinema's OTT presence, Don Music Cafe's focus on music, Pen N Camera International's creative and media-oriented activities, and Mad Motion Pictures' film-production experience, the collaboration is positioned to develop content across multiple entertainment formats.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mehmood Ali said: "Our vision is to create an entertainment platform where music, cinema and digital storytelling can come together. We are beginning with an exciting series of international music productions and intend to take this association forward into feature films and web series. The objective is to create quality content, work with established talent and simultaneously provide opportunities to new and promising artists." Ashish Sharma, Producer, Mad Motion Pictures, brings his production experience to the association as the two companies move towards a broader slate of music and screen projects. The Creative Team Music: Sayantan Guha Song Director: Prashant Vilankar

Choreography: Pappu Khanna Cinematography: AKN Sebastian Featured Musical Artists: Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Mohd. Irfan, Daler Mehndi, Palak Muchhal Featuring: Ajaz Khan, Smitha Gondkar, Priyanka Tiwari, Saddu Team 07 and new faces. A journey beginning in Europe With the first songs scheduled to be created against European locations and an ensemble of established singers, performers and creative professionals, the collaboration marks the beginning of a larger entertainment vision. Music first. Cinema next. Digital stories beyond. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)