BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: With Mexican heritage as its cultural north star, Don Julio Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverage brought Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) to life in Mumbai for its 2026 edition, deepening its association with this cherished tradition. Guided by the brand's 'Por Amor' (For the Love Of) philosophy, the celebration connected Mexico and India through shared expressions of love, remembrance and togetherness. The historic Mukesh Mills was reimagined as an immersive Mexican-inspired world through evocative art installations, cultural storytelling and music. Rooted in the brand's 'Por Amor' (For the Love Of) philosophy, the evening drew inspiration from El Puente Eterno (The Eternal Bridge), celebrating the enduring bonds between the living and the loved ones they carry in memory. Cempasúchil (marigold) flowers formed a symbolic pathway to guide loved ones home, while contemporary interpretations of ofrendas (offerings honouring departed loved ones) created spaces for remembrance. The celebration in Mumbai also introduced monarch butterflies as messengers of love and remembrance, inviting guests to reflect on the bonds that endure across generations. Together, these elements brought the evening's themes of love, memory and togetherness to life.

Reimagining modern Mexican culture through contemporary creative expression, the celebration featured internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Satori, whose fusion of global sounds and electronic music brought an energetic pulse to the evening. Celebrities including Ananya Panday, Orry, Radhika Madan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also in attendance. Mezcalita, the culinary partner, brought the flavours of Mexico to the table through a menu rooted in traditional Mexican cuisine, featuring vibrant flavours, regional ingredients and time-honoured preparations. Japonico and Quinta Cantina complemented the experience with tequila-based cocktails, adding to the evening's celebration of Mexican flavours and culture. Commenting on the occasion, Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India, said: "Day of the Dead is a beautiful expression of how love and memory transcend time, connecting us with those who came before us. This belief lies at the heart of Don Julio's 'Por Amor' philosophy. Through art, music and cultural storytelling, we wanted to bring Indian audiences closer to this cherished Mexican tradition, capturing its spirit in Mumbai and honouring the enduring bonds that connect us across generations."

With its 2026 edition, Don Julio continues to build Día de Muertos into an anticipated annual cultural celebration in India, bringing Mexican heritage and Indian audiences together through the universal language of love-Por Amor. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)