PRNewswire New Delhi [India], October 16: Celebrating the warmth of Indian festivities and the little moments that bring people closer, India's homegrown billion-dollar brand, Maaza®, has launched its first-ever seven-episode micro-drama series, 'Don't Go Na'. Celebrating festive gatherings, budding connections, love stories and the joy of togetherness, the series places Maaza at the heart of hosting, capturing familiar emotions that make celebrations special. Watch Episodes: Here In India, festivals are as much about welcoming people as they are about coming together. Homes fill with family and friends, tables are laden with festive treats, and hosts go the extra mile to make every guest feel at home. From offering one more serving to insisting that guests stay a little longer, these small gestures reflect the warmth and generosity that define Indian hospitality.

With its rich mango taste and appeal across generations, Maaza® has long been a favourite at gatherings, bringing a familiar touch of indulgence to occasions spent with family and friends. This festive season, the brand brings that connection to life through 'Don't Go Na', celebrating the warmth and spontaneity that make hosting an integral part of Indian festivities. To engage a new generation of consumers, Maaza® is moving beyond traditional television advertising with its first-ever brand-led digital micro-drama series, 'Don't Go Na'. The seven-episode series follows a young man and woman whose paths cross at a Diwali party, capturing how a simple shared moment over a glass of Maaza can spark a connection. Set against the lively backdrop of festive celebrations, the series brings to life the small, everyday interactions that make these occasions memorable. The episodes will be available on Maaza's official Instagram and YouTube channels.

Sunainika Singh, Senior Director, Marketing - Nutrition, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Maaza has always been about bringing people together, and with 'Don't Go Na', we are celebrating one of the most familiar expressions of warmth in Indian households, not letting a guest leave easily. Festive hosting is filled with these little moments of generosity, emotion and humour, and we wanted to bring them to life through a fresh, relatable storytelling format. The micro drama format allows us to capture these everyday situations in a way that feels contemporary and engaging, particularly for younger audiences. Through 'Don't Go Na', we hope to celebrate the joy of having people over and the moments that make every gathering feel a little more special."

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India (as a part of Open X by WPP) Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, added: "Festivals in an Indian household are chaotic, joyous, and full of chemistry. It's the time when extended families meet, new bonds are forged, and often, sweet festive connections begin. Maaza has always been the ultimate festive treat, but with this micro-drama series, we wanted Maaza to be the spark that starts the story. Bypassing standard advertising formulas, we created a bite-sized episodic romance where a glass of Maaza becomes the quiet catalyst bringing two people together amidst the festive hustle. It's fresh, culturally deeply resonant, and captures the exact feeling of an Indian festive home."

As Maaza continues to be a household favourite across the nation, the brand remains rooted in the joy of mangoes and Indian traditions, celebrating the simple moments that bring people closer during the festive season. About Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain. Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. About WPP Open X: WPP Open X, is a bespoke agency operating model created to help The Coca-Cola Company transform their marketing, attract a new generation of consumers, and grow their business. Our open-source creation of ideas and world-class execution at global scale allow us to deliver human-centered experiences built around culture and passions. Our seamless integration of creative, media, social, data, technology, commerce, and PR drive our client's marketing transformation, and enable us to build on the legacy of The Coca-Cola Company.

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