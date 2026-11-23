VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23: Dot & Key, India's fastest growing D2C skincare brand, has been certified as India's #1 Sunscreen Brand by Euromonitor International Ltd, a global leading independent market research company. The ranking is based on Euromonitor International Ltd.'s Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, with sunscreen defined under the Sun Protection category and determined by retail value sales (RSP) in 2025. This marks a significant milestone for Dot & Key in sunscreen category leadership anchored in the brand's ability to deliver effective science-backed sun protection products specifically formulated for Indian skin types and climates. The recognition comes at a time when sun care is emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories within India's beauty and personal care industry. According to Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care 2026 report, the category grew by 33% in retail value in 2025, reaching INR 25,782 million. As Indian consumers increasingly treat UV protection as a non-negotiable daily habit, Dot & Key has led the shift built on lightweight, zero-white-cast textures, and innovative formulations, backed by in-vivo testing and new-age photostable UV filters.

Commenting on the achievement, Anisha Agarwal Saraf, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Dot & Key, said, "Being recognized as India's #1 Sunscreen Brand is a humbling milestone for all of us at Dot & Key. We started with a simple mission to formulate sunscreens specifically tailored for Indian skin and weather. Through continuous innovation over the years, we've helped shift sun protection from a seasonal summer product into an enjoyable daily ritual. This milestone belongs to the millions of consumers who make Dot & Key a part of their everyday skincare routine." Founded in Kolkata in 2018 by Anisha Agarwal Saraf and Suyash Saraf, Dot & Key was built with a mission to make global-standard science-backed skincare accessible to Indian consumers. The brand has emerged as a leading player in India's beauty market, with strong positions across sunscreens, moisturisers, facewash and lip balms including its flagship Vitamin C and Blueberry Barrier Repair ranges.

Footnote: Source Euromonitor International Ltd, Beauty and Personal Care 2026 edition; Sunscreen as per Sun Protection category definition; retail value sales (RSP), data for 2025 About Dot & Key Dot & Key is India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, known for its consumer-first approach and category-defining innovations. Headquartered in Kolkata, the brand was founded in 2018 by Anisha Agarwal Saraf and Suyash Saraf, with a mission to make global-standard science-backed skincare accessible to Indian consumers. Dot & Key has emerged as a leading player in India's beauty market, with strong positions across sunscreens, moisturisers, facewash and lip balms including its flagship Vitamin C and Blueberry Barrier Repair ranges. All innovation is developed in-house at Dot & Key's own R & D lab, where a team of skincare scientists with over 50 years of combined experience blend the best of fruit actives and high-performance ingredients. The brand is backed by Nykaa, India's leading beauty and wellness aggregator, and reaches millions of consumers through a robust omnichannel presence.

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