Dover Corporation continues its scale up of Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory

Palo Alto (California) [US], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Altizon Inc. a chosen partner by Dover Corporation, is pleased to announce that it continues to scale up deployment of its industry leading Datonis platform within select manufacturing sites across the United States and Europe.
The Datonis Digital Factory solution implementations at multiple operating companies within Dover are part of a continuous journey within manufacturing, to maintain a competitive advantage with the use of technology and best practices, especially given the global challenges experienced in supply chains and operations recently.
Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory, a cloud-based smart manufacturing platform, with its flexible and federated architecture enables its customers to collect data from a diverse set of both assets and employee inputs, spread across multiple geographies and enterprise systems onto a single platform. With the out of the box capabilities of Datonis Digital Factory Application Suite, it enables customers in several manufacturing locations in North America and Europe to recognize benefits from the insights generated by data from machines and people.
Employees ranging from the shop floor to the corporate board room, now have access to real-time information that helps facilitate faster response time, easier decision making, and overall streamlined daily activities with the use of digital tools. Most commonly used applications within Digital Factory include the Productivity app and Maintenance app to ensure teams are optimizing their use of available resources, assets, and people to deliver world class performance.
"Dover Corporation is a thought leader, innovative diversified global provider of industrial products and services, and it has been a privilege partnering with them on accelerating their digital transformation journey. We look forward to building on this success and working with Dover in realizing their vision. This deployment is a benchmark for the industry," shared Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon.
Altizon, a global industrial IoT company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.
Altizon has been spearheading digital factory initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, F & B, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets.
Altizon is headquartered in Palo Alto (USA) with offices in Boston (USA) and Pune (India).
