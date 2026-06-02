VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 2: As Indian businesses prepare for a new phase of data protection compliance under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, SaralPrivacy has launched a free DPDPA readiness assessment to help organizations evaluate their current privacy preparedness and take practical first steps toward compliance. Free Readiness assessment is available at: https://saralprivacy.com/assessment India's privacy regime has moved from policy discussion to operational readiness. With the DPDP Act, 2023 and the subsequent rules framework shaping obligations around consent, notice, data principal rights, children's data, breach preparedness, vendor accountability, and governance, businesses can no longer treat data privacy as a purely legal or IT checkbox.

Many organizations still treat data protection as a documentation exercise. They publish a generic privacy policy, update website terms, and assume their compliance foundation is ready. In practice, personal data often moves through multiple informal and semi-formal channels -- website forms, WhatsApp groups, shared drives, recruitment inboxes, CRMs, spreadsheets, payment tools, marketing platforms, customer support systems, ERP systems, HRMS platforms, and vendor tools. This creates a practical problem. When a customer, employee, candidate, student, vendor, or business partner asks for access, correction, withdrawal of consent, or deletion where applicable, a business cannot respond confidently unless it knows what personal data it holds, where it is stored, who has access to it, and which third parties process it.

SaralPrivacy's free readiness assessment is designed for Indian businesses, startups, professional firms, recruitment agencies, digital platforms, training institutes, SaaS companies, and small and mid-sized enterprises that collect, store, or process personal data. Unlike generic compliance checklists, the SaralPrivacy assessment captures practical readiness signals across 12 areas, including business sector, operating footprint, type of personal data handled, storage channels, existing controls, consent practices, data rights handling, internal ownership, current readiness stage, biggest blocker, and the immediate support the business needs. The assessment helps organizations evaluate their preparedness across key operational areas, including: * Business sector and operating footprint * Whether personal data is collected or stored digitally

* Types of personal data handled, including customer, employee, vendor, partner, lead, and website visitor data * Storage and processing channels such as Excel, Google Sheets, WhatsApp, email, website forms, ERP, CRM, HRMS, and digitized paper records * Existing controls such as consent capture and privacy notices * Ability to handle data principal rights requests * Quality of consent and permission practices * Internal ownership of privacy and data protection * Current stage of DPDPA readiness * Biggest blocker to compliance * Immediate support required, such as a simple readiness checklist or structured roadmap "Most Indian businesses do not fail privacy readiness because they lack intent. They fail because personal data is scattered across spreadsheets, WhatsApp, email, CRMs, HR systems, website forms, vendor tools, and paper records without a clear owner," said Dilip Sahu, Founder of SaralPrivacy. "The SaralPrivacy assessment is designed to show a business where it stands today -- what data it handles, where that data sits, what controls exist, who owns privacy internally, and what practical next step is needed."

Three Focus Areas of the SaralPrivacy Readiness Assessment The assessment focuses on three operational areas that determine whether a business is moving toward practical DPDPA readiness. 1. Data Collection and Consent Readiness The assessment helps businesses evaluate how personal data is collected across customer touchpoints, employee onboarding, candidate screening, vendor onboarding, lead forms, payment workflows, digital platforms, and paper records that are later digitised. It also helps identify whether consent, notice, and purpose clarity are being handled in a structured manner. 2. Storage, Sharing, and Vendor Risk The assessment helps organizations review how personal data flows after collection. This includes storage in cloud drives, email inboxes, spreadsheets, HR systems, CRMs, WhatsApp groups, shared folders, ERP systems, website forms, and third-party platforms. It helps businesses identify where personal data may be exposed to unnecessary access, unclear retention, informal sharing, or unmanaged vendor dependency.

3. Operational Response Readiness The assessment helps organizations evaluate whether they have internal ownership and response mechanisms for data principal rights, consent withdrawal, correction requests, deletion requests where applicable, breach response, and internal escalation. This is especially important for businesses where data is handled across multiple teams without a central privacy owner. SaralPrivacy believes that the first phase of DPDPA readiness should not begin with complex legal templates alone. It should begin with a clear operating question: can the organization locate, explain, control, and respond to the personal data it collects? According to SaralPrivacy, a practical DPDPA journey for most businesses should begin with four questions:

1. What personal data do we collect? 2. Why do we collect it? 3. Where is it stored and shared? 4. What controls exist if a person asks for access, correction, withdrawal, or deletion where applicable? The free assessment converts these questions into a structured readiness view. Businesses can use the output to identify gaps, priorities remediation, and decide whether they need deeper support for data discovery, privacy notices, consent management, record of processing activities, vendor due diligence, retention discipline, breach preparedness, or internal governance. "The biggest mistake businesses make is assuming that a privacy policy alone is compliance," Sahu added. "A policy is important, but it cannot protect a business if the underlying data flows are unknown. DPDPA readiness begins with operational visibility."

The free DPDPA readiness assessment can be accessed here: https://saralprivacy.com/assessment About SaralPrivacy SaralPrivacy is a DPDPA readiness platform built for Indian businesses. It helps founders, SMEs, professional firms, HR teams, digital businesses, and enterprise leaders assess their data privacy gaps, understand operational risks, and prepare practical readiness roadmaps under India's Digital Personal Data Protection framework. Media Contact SaralPrivacy Editorial Team Website: https://saralprivacy.com Assessment: https://saralprivacy.com/assessment (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)